Week of Intense Diplomacy — Promise, Danger, Lunacy

This is a week of intense and world-historic diplomacy, some of it providing great promise for a shared future for humanity; some indicating the extreme strategic danger facing the world as a whole; and some expressing the state of outright satanic intentions emanating from the British Empire's anti-science climate-change hoax.

Starting with the satanic: yesterday was Earth Day, the pagan worship of Mother Earth, denying humanity's existence as a creative species in the image of God. Greta Thunberg, the mentally abused child from Sweden who has been turned into a "Children's Crusade" leader to stop the evil adults of the world who believe in human progress, arrived in London this weekend, after holding a pagan rally on Good Friday in Rome before 25,000 mostly children demanding de-industrialization and depopulation. She even met with the Pope, who thanked her for "speaking the truth." Pope Francis, of course, in preparing his satanic encyclical Laudate Si endorsing the climate-change hoax, worked closely with Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, who promotes reducing the human race to fewer than one billion. Poor Greta is partially controlled by British climate "scientist" Kevin Anderson, who thinks half a billion is the proper number. In England, the true source of depopulation ideologies, Greta is expected to address the House of Commons. Will she be granted an audience with the Queen and her consort Philip, before he is granted his wish to be reincarnated as a deadly virus to help reduce the world's population?

On the strategic danger side: the Moscow Conference on International Security will begin today, with over one thousand participants from 111 countries. Deputy Defense Minister Col. Alexander Fomin told RT yesterday that "peace, independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty tend to be increasingly fragile today.... The US does not sit idly and is employing other tactics, including a broad range of techniques developed for hybrid wars and color revolutions..., training leaders and members of extremist groups, ramping up pressure including bribery, bullying, and sectoral sanctions."

Foreign Minister Lavrov asked how the US could complain of a few Russian soldiers in their "backyard" (Venezuela), while "in the meantime, nobody mentions the fact US military and other NATO personnel — from Britain and Canada — have crowded Ukraine."

At the same time, the Trump Administration's use of third-party sanctions, attacking even supposed friends and allies who refuse to take orders to cut relations with Iran, Venezuela, and others deemed to be enemies, is endangering economic and strategic stability in every corner of the world — and endangering the role of the dollar as a trustworthy currency for world trade.

But there is also dramatic momentum towards a New Paradigm, placing humanity at the center of a mission for the future based on a scientific and cultural Renaissance, centered on the spirit of the New Silk Road — a process set in motion by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche over these past thirty years. The Second Belt and Road Forum will take place on Thursday and Friday in Beijing, with more than 130 nations represented, 37 heads of state, 360 ministers of state, and 5,000 participants. The transformation of China into a leading scientific and industrial nation, lifting 700 million people out of poverty, is an irrefutable fact, while the Belt and Road Initiative is dedicated to taking that process to the entire world, and is joyfully welcomed by nearly the entire world.

And yet the neoconservative dinosaurs surrounding President Trump have thus far undermined his intention to build friendly relations with both China and Russia. The anti-China hysteria has reached a new height, despite Trump's optimistic view of China and of the potential "epic deal" with China which is now close to completion. The FBI has initiated the stripping of visas from China's leading scholars — as many as 200, or more — the very scholars who see themselves as friends of the United States, who are crucial to building the cultural and intellectual ties necessary to forge that friendship. The same FBI is now driving leading Chinese scientists out of the United States, including cancer researchers at the prestigious Texas Medical Center in Houston, thus undermining progress in the health of all humanity, and aggravating US-China relations.

There is little time to waste in completely ending the coup attempt against the Trump presidency. The Mueller report was forced to admit that there was no collusion, but retained the lie concerning Russian meddling in the election and potential obstruction of justice by the President, prompting the degenerate Democrats to pursue impeachment investigations over a crime that did not exist. Trump was elected by a nation sick of economic and cultural decay, of perpetual warfare, and fully supporting his intention to end the Cold War divisions of the world — a program inherent in the work of Lyndon LaRouche over the past half century. Bringing the US and Europe into the spirit of the New Silk Road can, and must, advance that process.