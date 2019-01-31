THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

New International Economic Order
London-Saudi Global Terror
Stop WWIII

Trump Stands His Ground Against Intelligence Community Coup Efforts

January 31, 2019
President Donald J. Trump addresses his remarks on the humanitarian crisis on our southern border and the partial government shutdown Saturday, January 19, 2019, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo)
President Donald J. Trump addresses his remarks on the humanitarian crisis on our southern border and the partial government shutdown Saturday, January 19, 2019, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo)
PDF icon 20190131-trump-stands-ground.pdf

Neocon, fundie, Russiagate-fanatic Dan Coats, from his unfortunate position as Director of National Intelligence, issued a frontal assault on the President of the United States on Tuesday in his written testimony before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee. In the annual global risk assessment testimony from the intelligence community, Coats targetted several key efforts which Trump has undertaken to end American subservience to British imperial dictates. Trump was unfazed, and counter-attacked on each front, including a suggestion that "intelligence should go back to school!"

Coats said that Russia and China "will collaborate to counter US objectives, taking advantage of rising doubts in some places about the liberal democratic system." To a certain extent he was correct — but he is leaving out that there is a popular revolt taking place, not in Russia or China, but across the US and Europe, against the failed "liberal democratic order," which would better be identified as the "British system." This, in fact, was the root of the revolt in the US which resulted in the election of Donald Trump, driven by disgust with the collapse of industry, infrastructure, health care, and education, as well as the mass drug war destroying the citizenry, and the "endless wars" which Trump has sworn to end. It is also the root of the Yellow Vests revolt in France, the Brexit in the UK, and the election of the new government in Italy, which is denouncing EU austerity dictates and embracing China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Coats is also, clearly, attacking Trump's insistence that he intends to make the U.S. a "friend" of Russia and China — a direct threat to the British division of the world so beloved by Coats and his neoconservative Republican friends, as well as his neoliberal Democratic friends.

Coats also lied on several fronts, and Trump responded:

  • Coats said: "We continue to assess that North Korea is unlikely to give up all of its nuclear weapons and production capabilities, even as it seeks to negotiate partial denuclearization steps to obtain key US and international concessions." This openly accuses Trump of being duped by Kim Jong-Un into making concessions. Trump tweeted in response: "Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen.... Now a whole different story. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong-un shortly. Progress being made—big difference! North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization."

  • Coats said that ISIS "will exploit any reduction in counter terrorism pressure to strengthen its clandestine presence and accelerate rebuilding key capabilities.... ISIS very likely will continue to pursue external attacks from Iraq and Syria against regional and Western adversaries, including the United States." This clearly declares Trump's intention to withdraw from Syria (and Afghanistan) as a horrible mistake, which will be responsible for ISIS attacks on the US. Trump responded: "When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating is proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting."

Trump also rejected the contention by Coats that Iran may "resume nuclear activities" because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal. Trump responded that, when he took office, Iran was "making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond," but now "they are MUCH different," due to his tough posture. He called the intelligence community "extremely naive," and suggested they should "go back to school." While this was said in regard to Iran, it clearly was meant to be applied to all of Coats's attacks on the peace process which Trump is leading.

Look around the world. The "perpetual conflicts" established by the British Empire to keep the world divided and at war are crumbling, one by one, under Trump's direct intervention: the astonishing peace process in Korea, brought about through cooperation between the US, Russia, and China; the horrendous no-win war in Afghanistan finally coming to a possible end through negotiations; ending the Syria bloodbath, by rejecting "regime change" in favor of defeating the terrorists.

This is also the only way to understand the dangerous development in Venezuela. As you will see below, the self-declared new President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, is a Manchurian Candidate, created by British and American intelligence services over the past 15 years, and explicitly part of the British coup attempt against Trump — to stop his peace making, and turn him against Russia and China yet again, this time in the Americas.

Trump is the only thing that stands between the human race and nuclear war, provoked by a desperate British Empire. Whatever his peculiarities, his courageous stand against the war party must be defended. As we have repeatedly insisted, the best way to defeat the Empire's coup attempt is for the President to release all the Russiagate documents, now, and lay the crimes of British intelligence against the American Republic before the eyes of the world.

Thursday, January 31, 2019
Lead
Leaflets
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Class #5: Friedrich Schiller — Poet of Freedom and the Immortality of the Human Soul

Join us LIVE at 2pm on Saturday, February 2. In his essay entitled “Can We Change the Universe?” Lyndon LaRouche wrote: “Schiller’s greatest achievement, beyond what Shakespeare accomplished at his best, lies... read more

Classical Renaissance, World Land-Bridge, Classical Education, New International Economic Order
Four Laws, LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
Britain's Well Thought-Out Alternative to the LaRouche Plan: War, Genocide, Coups, and the End of National Sovereignty

Over the course of 50 years of scientific endeavor and organizing, Lyndon LaRouche and his international movement have consistently presented, and helped bring into existence, a New Paradigm which is an alternative... read more

New International Economic Order, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street
Bank of England: Warning of a Debt Crash — or Covering Up a Bigger Threat?

As the failing British elite shows its incapacity to implement the British people's vote for a Brexit — a revolt against economic austerity imposed by that same elite — some ominous statements by the Bank of England... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Financial Warfare, Stop WWIII
LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
This Morning's Rendezvous with Destiny

As you probably know, on Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Day, 60 prominent Americans, including two of Robert Kennedy's children and a nephew and co-workers of Dr. King, called for a "Truth and Reconciliation Committee"... read more

New International Economic Order, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
BRICS, Four Laws, US Presidency
The Four Powers and Our Role

Most of our fellow-citizens have not got the slightest idea of how the world has fundamentally changed. As Lyndon LaRouche had long forecast, and as he has fought ceaselessly to bring this about, the Four Powers of... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Stop WWIII
Four Laws, US Presidency
Crush The British War Party

The Schiller Institute and LaRouche Political Action Committee have just escalated their fight against the British-led war party in the United States, after successfully exposing British intelligence as the driving... read more

New International Economic Order, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee