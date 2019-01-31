Trump Stands His Ground Against Intelligence Community Coup Efforts

Neocon, fundie, Russiagate-fanatic Dan Coats, from his unfortunate position as Director of National Intelligence, issued a frontal assault on the President of the United States on Tuesday in his written testimony before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee. In the annual global risk assessment testimony from the intelligence community, Coats targetted several key efforts which Trump has undertaken to end American subservience to British imperial dictates. Trump was unfazed, and counter-attacked on each front, including a suggestion that "intelligence should go back to school!"

Coats said that Russia and China "will collaborate to counter US objectives, taking advantage of rising doubts in some places about the liberal democratic system." To a certain extent he was correct — but he is leaving out that there is a popular revolt taking place, not in Russia or China, but across the US and Europe, against the failed "liberal democratic order," which would better be identified as the "British system." This, in fact, was the root of the revolt in the US which resulted in the election of Donald Trump, driven by disgust with the collapse of industry, infrastructure, health care, and education, as well as the mass drug war destroying the citizenry, and the "endless wars" which Trump has sworn to end. It is also the root of the Yellow Vests revolt in France, the Brexit in the UK, and the election of the new government in Italy, which is denouncing EU austerity dictates and embracing China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Coats is also, clearly, attacking Trump's insistence that he intends to make the U.S. a "friend" of Russia and China — a direct threat to the British division of the world so beloved by Coats and his neoconservative Republican friends, as well as his neoliberal Democratic friends.

Coats also lied on several fronts, and Trump responded:

Coats said: "We continue to assess that North Korea is unlikely to give up all of its nuclear weapons and production capabilities, even as it seeks to negotiate partial denuclearization steps to obtain key US and international concessions." This openly accuses Trump of being duped by Kim Jong-Un into making concessions. Trump tweeted in response: "Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen.... Now a whole different story. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong-un shortly. Progress being made—big difference! North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization."

Coats said that ISIS "will exploit any reduction in counter terrorism pressure to strengthen its clandestine presence and accelerate rebuilding key capabilities.... ISIS very likely will continue to pursue external attacks from Iraq and Syria against regional and Western adversaries, including the United States." This clearly declares Trump's intention to withdraw from Syria (and Afghanistan) as a horrible mistake, which will be responsible for ISIS attacks on the US. Trump responded: "When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating is proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting."

Trump also rejected the contention by Coats that Iran may "resume nuclear activities" because Trump pulled out of the Iran deal. Trump responded that, when he took office, Iran was "making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond," but now "they are MUCH different," due to his tough posture. He called the intelligence community "extremely naive," and suggested they should "go back to school." While this was said in regard to Iran, it clearly was meant to be applied to all of Coats's attacks on the peace process which Trump is leading.

Look around the world. The "perpetual conflicts" established by the British Empire to keep the world divided and at war are crumbling, one by one, under Trump's direct intervention: the astonishing peace process in Korea, brought about through cooperation between the US, Russia, and China; the horrendous no-win war in Afghanistan finally coming to a possible end through negotiations; ending the Syria bloodbath, by rejecting "regime change" in favor of defeating the terrorists.

This is also the only way to understand the dangerous development in Venezuela. As you will see below, the self-declared new President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, is a Manchurian Candidate, created by British and American intelligence services over the past 15 years, and explicitly part of the British coup attempt against Trump — to stop his peace making, and turn him against Russia and China yet again, this time in the Americas.

Trump is the only thing that stands between the human race and nuclear war, provoked by a desperate British Empire. Whatever his peculiarities, his courageous stand against the war party must be defended. As we have repeatedly insisted, the best way to defeat the Empire's coup attempt is for the President to release all the Russiagate documents, now, and lay the crimes of British intelligence against the American Republic before the eyes of the world.