Panic in London, New York and Washington — Trump Won't Give Up

Over the past weekend, the New York Times and the Washington Post, the two leading voices for the ongoing British intelligence coup attempt against the President of the United States, demonstrated a new level of hysteria and evil. The Times on Saturday, under the title "FBI Secretly Opened Inquiry Into Whether Trump Was Secretly Working on Behalf of Russia," posed that President Donald Trump was literally "working on behalf of Russia against American interests." They report that the anti-Trump fanatics at the FBI, who were working with MI6 agent Christopher Steele to remove Trump from office, opened an FBI counterintelligence operation after the firing of Comey, directly targetting the President of the United States. Previously, they had pretended to be just investigating people "associated" with the Trump campaign, searching for the non-existent "collusion." The counterintelligence investigation, however, centered, in effect, on whether the President of the United States had committed treason.

Today the Washington Post added their own filth to the mix, under the blaring headline, "Trump Has Concealed Details of His Face-to-Face Encounters with Putin from Senior Officials in Administration." Besides being a lie, the idea that a President's meetings with foreign leaders, especially those of major nuclear powers like Russia and China, should be public, or that every member of his cabinet must be fully briefed, is ludicrous. The reality is revealed by the Post in the following: "President Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including on at least one occasion taking possession of the notes of his own interpreter and instructing the linguist not to discuss what had transpired with other administration officials, current and former U.S. officials said." The Post admits that they, and some of their fellow Trump haters in the Congress, had tried to coerce the interpreter to break the law and report on the meetings — in fact, some in Congress tried (but failed) to subpoena the interpreter to testify regarding Trump's conversation with Putin!

Why the hysteria? The coup is failing. The British hand in "Russiagate" is no longer secret, thereby implicating the coup-plotters in the U.S. intelligence community and in the Congress as treasonously complicit in a British coup attempt against their former colony. Also, Trump has finally acted on his pledge to end U.S. participation in British Imperial "regime change" wars, starting with the pullout from Syria. The "endless wars" of his predecessors, he has declared, are coming to a "glorious end." And most importantly, Trump has stood by his belief, and policy intention, that friendly relations with Russia and China are "a good thing." His historic diplomatic courage in ending the Cold War remnant on the Korean Peninsula is proceeding. The British Imperial division between East and West is crumbling under the spirit of cooperation and mutual development.

But the coup attempt, while failing, is not dead. The greatest danger to the positive developments is the financial bubble weighing down the trans-Atlantic financial system. This coming week, the British Parliament will vote, on Tuesday, on the fake Brexit plan put together by Prime Minister Theresa May and the corrupt EU bureaucrats in Brussels — it is almost certain to fail. In France, the failed Macron government will make its last stand against the "Yellow Vests" mass strike across the nation (and spreading across Europe), driven by the deadly austerity policies dictated by those same failing, unelected EU bureaucrats. Recently released statistics reveal that every major European economy is now suffering negative growth in the industrial sector. The EU policy to sustain the financial bubble in the banking system at the expense of the real economy is no longer sustainable.

While Trump has not yet demanded Glass-Steagall, nor a transformation to the Hamiltonian creditary policies proposed in LaRouche's Four Laws, he has committed to building the necessary international cooperation with Russia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Italy, and others, a level of cooperation which provides the only possible political and economic force to replace, once and for all, the bankrupt British financial system, through a New Bretton Woods agreement and international cooperation in the New Silk Road. The coming days and weeks can, and must, mark the turning point, towards this new paradigm. Most nations of Asia, Africa and Ibero-America are committed to that path, while the citizens of the European and American countries are demonstrating with their feet their willingness to fight for that beautiful future for mankind. This is the LaRouche moment, which must not be lost.

