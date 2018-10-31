The World at a Turning Point — Is the Human Race Morally Fit To Survive?

Step back and view the current situation in the world as a whole. The Western world, which has been the center of world progress since the European Renaissance, is in chaos. The German government is collapsing, as both of the parties which have led that nation since World War II have lost nearly all their support across the country. Angela Merkel, who has ruled for 18 years, and was anointed the "leader of the free world" by those who fear and despise Donald Trump's efforts to form a bond of friendship with Vladimir Putin, has announced her resignation as party leader as of the CDU congress, and will likely be replaced as Chancellor in December. France's Macron is facing a similar revolt. The British can't figure out how to Brexit.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche has just returned from a series of high-profile speeches and private meetings in Russia, where she found the greatest respect for Lyndon LaRouche, but also a deep-seated concern that global war were now possible. President Vladimir Putin has long warned that President Bush's dumping of the ABM Treaty in 2002 forced Russia to launch a massive research and development program to develop the necessary defenses against the missile defense systems placed in Europe, which would otherwise have given NATO a first strike capacity. Now, the announced intention to pull the U.S. out of the INF Treaty leaves them no choice but to prepare for war.

Russia's senior arms control official, Andrey Belousov, speaking at the United Nations on Friday, Oct. 26, said the following: "Here recently at the meeting, the United States said that Russia is preparing for war. Yes, Russia is preparing for war, I have confirmed it. We are preparing to defend our homeland, our territorial integrity, our principles, our values, our people — we are preparing for such a war." He articulated the Russian reasoning: "Russia is preparing for war, and the U.S. is preparing a war. Otherwise, why would the United States withdraw from the treaty, build up its nuclear potential and adopt a new nuclear doctrine?"

Last week, President Putin said that Russia would never initiate a war, but that if war were launched on Russia, there would be a devastating response, and the war would be total.

On the U.S. side of the Atlantic, an historic decision is about to be made by the American people: Will they support the elected President's intention, expressed in all his recent rallies, and to establish friendly relations with Russia, to make a deal with China that can allow a return to his close friendship with Xi Jinping? Or will they allow a Democratic Party which has lost any purpose whatsoever other than to impeach Trump, to take control of Congress, returning to the war mobilization against Russia and China launched under President Obama?

Trump is doing his part. He will be holding eleven rallies over these last six days before the election. Each rally turns out tens of thousands of supporters — a process not seen in this country in recent times, perhaps ever. His message of peace with Russia and China, pointing to his historic transformation in the Koreas as a model, wins cheers from the throngs at his rallies. And yet, the British, the corrupt U.S. press, and the criminal former intelligence officials under Obama are frantically trying to salvage the collapsing Russiagate scam run by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. If the American people come through in this election, those criminal elements will themselves be put on trial, for their collusion with a foreign power — Great Britain — first to subvert the 2016 electoral process, and then to attempt a coup against the elected President, based on lies concocted by British intelligence official Christopher Steele and his mentors at MI6 and GCHQ.

The expansion of the new paradigm across Asia, Africa and Ibero-America, centered on the New Silk Road process, witnessed a major leap forward over the past week, as Shinzo Abe joined with Xi Jinping, pledging "cooperation rather than competition," and as Narendra Modi joined with Abe to pledge the same joint development process in third countries in Asia and Africa. Bringing East and West together in the process of peace through development is, for the first time in history, within the grasp of this generation of Mankind.

As Helga Zepp-LaRouche saw in Russia, and as the LaRouche campaigns in the U.S. and across Europe demonstrate, people are increasingly listening to the wise words of Lyndon LaRouche. As the global crisis rips away their delusions, the ideas developed and fought for by LaRouche over the past 50 years provide the necessary escape from war and financial chaos, and a basis for creating a truly global Renaissance of all Mankind over the next 50 years.