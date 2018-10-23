Two Weeks Before the U.S. Elections, the World Heads to a Breaking Point

We are now two weeks before the U.S. mid-term elections, which, whatever the outcome, will be a break-point in world affairs. At the same time, the financial system centered on Wall Street and the City of London is about to blow out, while the British geopolitical crowd is madly pushing international confrontation to the point of all-out war, and equally madly demanding that industrial society be eradicated from the planet, in the name of its CO2 green insanity.

Depending on the outcome of the Nov. 6 elections, President Donald Trump is either freed up to make good on his campaign pledges of economic betterment and decent relations with Russia, China, and other great powers, or we face some variety of doom. To be sure, a New Paradigm of international development relations is underway, but it is not yet consolidated. Our situation in the U.S. elections is spelled out in the new LaRouchePAC statement in circulation titled, "The 2018 Midterms Are Humanity's Big Chance; Don't Blow It on a Bunch of Crazies George Soros Pays For." It states, "November 6, 2018: The Last Big Chance for Humanity's Future."

If you step away from the lies and hysterics in the U.S. media right now about the President, the picture becomes very comprehensible, that the electorate which voted for Trump in 2016, still wants no more of the policies they rejected in that election. In 2016, they voted against the Bush/Obama "London" wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, that cost lives, limbs, and hope. They voted against the free trade economic hardship. They voted against the Hillary/Wall Street duplicity and arrogance in perpetrating policies of destruction. For example, look at the condition of younger veterans, and their families. Since 2003, some 2.77 million American military servicemen and women have been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, of which 977,000 have served two tours of duty, and many served even more. An estimated 20 veterans die each day from suicide, according to national studies. All the while, targetted Asian countries have been devastated.

Even as international media continue lying that "President Trump is isolated," thousands of voters are turning out for the Trump state rallies. In Texas, over 100,000 people applied to attend Trump's event in Houston this evening, for which a bigger venue had to be booked, but even so, coordinators had to resort to contingencies for tailgate parties in the parking lot, with giant video screens. People started lining up the night before; by 9:00 a.m. this morning, some 8,000 people were waiting. Backers have come from as far away as Pennsylvania and Ohio, in addition to people from the nearby states of Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

The independent candidacy of Kesha Rogers for Congress (9th C.D.) in Houston, is in the forefront of the action, distributing thousands of leaflets to the crowd, to supply the policy content of backing Trump in the election. During drive time this morning, a huge banner hung over one of the superhighways in Houston, saying: "Kesha Rogers for Congress Welcomes President Trump-- Fire Impeachment Al Green!"

The task in Houston, across the United States and around the world, is to get people to think on a higher level, that is, what is needed 100+ years from now. This involves recognizing that the old, British Empire-type system is in breakdown; and it involves grasping and acting on principles for the future. This was spelled out by LaRouchePAC Science Team member Megan Beets, in a presentation, "The World Needs More People," Oct. 20, in New York City, at a Manhattan Project event.

Beets ended her opening address, "It really is our job now, with this potential of this emerging new paradigm, with this Empire so exposed, in the [C02 green] fraud of what they've been pushing, and so rejected by the majority of humanity at this point, we have not just a potential, but the real responsibility to form a new paradigm of human progress. And that means we have to create the potential for a lot of geniuses. And that means that we have to create the conditions now, for those geniuses to come into existence. We have to shut down this anti-people, anti-population policy; we have to reject it, and we have to get the United States to join in the intention of what China's leading with the Belt and Road Initiative--and more than that, the higher vision that the LaRouches have had for decades now, of a real, global Renaissance, the real uniting of mankind around a common mission for our common progress."