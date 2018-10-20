'Global Warming' is Population Reduction, Not Science

Following President Trump's statement about climate change in a recent interview, "I don't know that it's manmade," Megan Beets of the LaRouchePAC Science Research Team and Tom Wysmuller, meteorologist, NASA (ret.), present an exciting refutation of the latest IPCC report that calls for drastic reductions of man-made carbon dioxide. Megan Beets proves the world needs more people, not less, while Tom Wysmuller demonstrates the supposed alarming increases of the ocean level is a lie.