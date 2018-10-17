The Population's Remoralization Is London's Worst Enemy: Escalate Against the British Empire

"The war to defeat the British Empire and create a classical New Paradigm is clearly winnable, so long as we keep our mobilization in high gear in the period immediately ahead," Helga Zepp-LaRouche emphasized today in a discussion with associates. She took special note of two recent developments that underscore that potential.

First, former U.S. Attorney for D.C. Joe diGenova delivered a devastating broadside against the British for conspiring with ex-CIA director John Brennan and the FBI in a criminal attempted coup d'état against the Trump Presidency. "British MI6 conducted illegal electronic surveillance on U.S. citizens at the request of the FBI and Brennan.... That's why the Brits are going crazy.... That really opens up a entirely different can of worms. It opens up a huge criminal liability on the part of American Intelligence officials." DiGenova also stressed that Trump is now "a different President. He is now in full control of the Presidency," but that it remains vital to ensure that on Nov. 6.

Second, the Belt and Road Initiative is progressing rapidly in most regions of the planet. Today, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Transaqua project was signed in Rome by the Italian government and the Lake Chad Basin Commission an epoch-making great infrastructure project that will change the entire face of the African continent, and which the LaRouche movement has advocated for decades.

"Take this as an example of how our ideas, which we have been pushing for 40-50 years, and which were in our World Land-Bridge reports going going back to 1991, can change the world and make it a better place," Helga Zepp-LaRouche emphasized. She added:

"It is clear that the old paradigm is out; the old geopolitical, unipolar world is not functioning anymore. We are witnessing a planetary process exactly as Lyndon LaRouche said was going on, with the Brexit vote, the election of Trump, of the new Italian government, and so on."

Now we must ensure that the Trump Administration takes up the next, decisive battle at hand. "We have to absolutely move in the direction of the Four Power agreement specified by Lyndon LaRouche, because if the world goes in the direction demanded by the IPCC it would be genocide, since they claim that the Earth's carrying capacity is only 1 billion people.

"If you think about the potential of the World Land-Bridge, you need 50-100 times more times energy in the next generation, and obviously this can only come with the full-fledged development of secure fission, and a crash program for fusion. In the meantime we need modern coal plants, on which many countries in the world are dependent. The next economic platform will be defined by new physical principles, defined by the crash program and cooperation among the U.S., Russia, China, India and other countries, to develop these common aims of mankind."

Zepp-LaRouche concluded: "The Damocles Sword of the financial crash is hanging over the world. The next three weeks to the midterm elections in the U.S. will be of absolute crucial importance. We could have a meltdown triggered by deliberate actions; we could have an accidental collapse—there are so many mines in the financial system. But if we focus on finishing off the British Empire, and on the other side the absolute spirit of the New Silk Road which is catching on, we can win.

"This is very clearly a punctum saliens in history, because between the defeat of the British Empire and the New Paradigm, these are rare moments in history where you can actually see how one epoch is being superseded by another one. We have the objective conditions for a worldwide revolution, or a worldwide new era of civilization. So this gives me a very optimistic feeling, and I think out of this optimism we should really grow gargantuan powers."