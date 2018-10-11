America's Future: Jacobin Mobs, or The New Paradigm?

In the wake of the breakdown of the British- orchestrated "Russiagate" coup attempt against President Trump, and the "sexgate" fiasco around Trump's Supreme Court nominee (now Associate Justice) Brett Kavenaugh, the Democratic Party has unleashed Jacobin mobs and maenads to physically confront Trump administration officials and Republican members of the Congress. Leading Democrats Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Maxine Waters have openly called on the mobs to "get in their faces." There are mounting cases of Republican leaders being driven out of restaurants and hounded through the airports. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) today told a radio audience that he fears there "is going to be an assassination.... I really worry that someone is going to be killed. Those that are ratcheting up the conversation have to realize that they bear some of the responsibility if this elevates to violence."

President Trump, at a rally in Iowa Tuesday night, noted that the Democrats have become "unhinged," promoting "anger, division, and destruction. Don't hand matches to an arsonist." The opposition to Trump is promoting nothing -- only to "resist" anything supported by him. But they do represent a program, one which was backed by both Presidents Bush and Obama: legalized drugs, deindustrialization, perpetual "regime change" wars, and military confrontation with Russia and China. Hillary Clinton, speaking to a gathering at Oxford University in the UK Tuesday, demonstrated the "unhinged" nature referenced by Trump: the Russians, she said, have placed "democracy under siege," stealing our election, driving the Brexit vote in the UK, while creating new right-wing movements in a "tide that seems to be sweeping Europe and the United States." She even defended the mob violence in a CNN interview: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about."

But few are fooled. The U.S. population is disgusted with the economic and cultural decay, and are showing their support for Trump's willingness to fight it. In Europe, the new Italian government is leading a European-wide network of parties and individuals who are equally disgusted with the economic and cultural decay, but also with the fact that unelected, unaccountable EU bureaucrats in Brussels override their sovereignty, dictating austerity and social policies against their will. The anti-China and anti-Russia policies dictated from London are increasingly being denounced across Europe, while the opportunities offered by China's Belt and Road inspire optimism in a future worth fighting for.

The new report by the anti-scientific crew known as the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), calling for all-out destruction of the world economy in the name of the false notion that carbon causes global warming, can and must be refuted by real science and real scientists. This fraud is a central tenent of the British Empire's anti-human demand to reduce the world's population by any means necessary. The 2015 EIR Special Report, "'Global Warming' Scare Is Population Reduction, Not Science," is more relevant and more important today than ever. Defeating the "impeachment party" in November is critical to freeing Trump to return to his original commitments: to establish friendly relations with Russia and China, and restore the American System of Alexander Hamilton in order to revive the nation's industry and infrastructure. The independent Congressional campaigns of Kesha Rogers in Texas and Ron Wieczorek in South Dakota, backed by LaRouchePAC, are demonstrating that the American people are ready to dump the two-party system, defend the President against the British coup, join in the spirit of the New Silk Road, and rebuild the nation with LaRouche's Four Laws. The showdown between anarchy and the new paradigm is now fully engaged, and requires all hands on deck.