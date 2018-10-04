The British in Britain and the British in the U.S. Are Desperate to Rewrite History

Ever since the shocking defeat of Hillary Clinton, the anointed successor to their man Barack Obama in the November 2016 U.S. Presidential election, the British Empire has been trying to rewrite history to make the outcome more to their liking. They simply refuse to accept reality, howling instead: Donald Trump cheated by winning in the Electoral College; the Russians are responsible for the outcome; Trump colluded with Russia, as proven by the Steele dossier; Trump is a sexual predator; his appointees are sexual predators; he is "unfit" for office because we don't like him, and should therefore be removed by use of the 25th amendment. And so on, ad nauseam.

Now they are scrambling to convince Americans they should elect a Democratic majority to the House of Representatives next month, in order to proceed with Trump's impeachment. And they are openly calling for Jacobin violence against any and all Trump supporters or elected officials.

It is of note that the British Empire crowd is also refusing to accept reality in the United Kingdom itself, where the British population voted earlier in 2016 for Brexit, to leave the European Union and its destructive policies. First, the City of London crowd refused to accept the vote and wanted a new referendum; then they said the vote should simply be ignored; and now their wholly owned ass-ette, Prime Minister Theresa May, is proposing to implement a version of Brexit which leaves the country totally subservient to Brussels, in exchange for keeping the City of London's control over the world derivatives trade.

The British Empire just doesn't know how to take no for an answer.

And yet the global tide of angry rejection of their failed policies and institutions over the past half century—a tide expressed in the Brexit vote, Trump's victory, the Italian elections, the Mexican elections, and so on—is not being held back by these British pronouncements. On the contrary, it is growing and swelling, both in the UK and in the US, as seen in the explosive turnouts for President Trump's MAGA rallies, and in the unprecedented openness in the population to the ideas and policy proposals of Lyndon LaRouche. Similarly with the New Silk Road, whose Spirit grows daily, British hysteria notwithstanding.

It is LaRouche's ideas and policies alone which can ensure that the rage at the Establishment and its bankrupt institutions will succeed in bringing a viable New Paradigm into existence.

This process was foreseen and publicly stated by Lyndon LaRouche, literally the day after Trump's victory in November 2016. LaRouche then stressed that the forces that acted in the context of the American election could not be competently understood within the United States as such.

"[The election] was not national, it was international in its entire character," LaRouche stated. "So that's the pattern. It's not the pattern of local groups in the United States, though they have significance. But they are not something you can parcel out under categories. You have to see the larger total value. And that will become evident, once we start to treat the economy seriously. In other words, instead of trying to figure out how to get this particular product out in a certain way and so forth, the point is, you're going to start on a global basis. What we're dealing with is a global basis.

"Now, this has been the actual condition for some time. But it has not been evident because the people have not categorized these things in the proper way. What they've done is they've accurately looked for things that they think are important, and they are important; but the issue here that governs, is international, global."

LaRouche stressed: "What you're looking at is a breakdown of the entire previously existing area of life in the world. And when you see that, then you get the whole picture... And so, you've got to look at this thing from the standpoint, not of what guy is important in this area or not; you've got to look at the overall picture, otherwise, you don't get the right answer."