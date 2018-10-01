The Target of the Kavanaugh Hearings Was You

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, President Trump declared war on the institutions of the British Empire, starting with "globalization." This was a delight for many national leaders from around the world who have suffered the loss of sovereignty (or never truly gained real sovereignty when granted formal independence from their colonial masters), who have been forced to accept "free trade" policies, preventing any protection from London and Wall Street banks and the IMF. Those leaders who put up any resistance to the virtual enslavement of their nation are subjected to the imperial "Star Chamber" known as the International Criminal Court, which Trump rightly denounced for "violating all principles of justice, fairness, and due process." They heard Trump declare that the only solution to the horror of entire nations being controlled by drug gangs and people-traffickers was real development -- "Make their countries great again," he declared.

Can Trump carry through on this call to arms? Can he act to abolish the British Imperial institutions which have destroyed the principles established by the Peace of Westphalia, the principle of sovereign nations united by the concept of "the benefit of the other?" This is up to us. Trump was elected as the Republican Party candidate, to the shock of most of the Republican Party leaders, and then as President, to the shock of the entire establishment, precisely because he was willing to denounce the British Imperial policies which have destroyed our Republic -- permanent warfare, legalized drugs, post-industrial degeneration, and cultural decay. It is not yet clear if he can succeed, but he has proven to be a fighter, driving the British to fits of hysteria and a desperate campaign to remove him from power through the Russiagate scam. That scam is now crumbling, as the corrupt intelligence operatives from the Bush and Obama era, who were serving the British Empire, are now fully exposed for their crimes, while the British orchestration can no longer be concealed.

Thus, the Kavanaugh hearings, in which the Empire tried to change the subject, creating a disgusting circus, whose target was not Kavanaugh, and not even Trump, but you. LaRouchePAC's Barbara Boyd, whose remarks to a Michigan audience on Saturday are now posted for the nation, compared the hearings to the bloody Roman Circus, sucking the population into blood lust in gladiator games, to destroy their powers of reason. "Tell me," Boyd asked, "does anyone even remember or know what kind of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is, what his judicial philosophy is? Think about that, as the Coliseum crowd, our national news media, demands that you opine about things they say he allegedly did at the ripe old age of 17. Thumbs up, thumps down. In the new Roman world we have inhabited since the 2016 election, it's all you have to do to claim your title as citizen."

But being a citizen today requires far more. Percy Shelley wrote, in his "In Defense of Poetry," that in revolutionary times, as we are surely in today, "there is an accumulation of the power of communicating and receiving intense and impassioned conceptions respecting man and nature."

The old paradigm has broken down, and not only in the United States. Europe is in turmoil, as the governments of Germany and the United Kingdom could fall at virtually any minute. Other nations, led by the new Italian government, are mobilizing themselves and others to reject the anti-Russian and anti-China insanity, and joining joyfully in the new paradigm represented by China's Belt and Road Initiative, the greatest international development program in the history of mankind.

The immediate task for every American is to crush the British attempt to overthrow the government of our nation. Regardless of party affiliation, the fact that the Democratic Party has been captured by British tyranny, aiming to impeach a President whom they admit has committed no crime, on behalf of a foreign power, means that their candidates must be defeated in the Nov. 6 election.

The means to achieve that is to convey far and wide the urgency of the LaRouchePAC Campaign To Secure the Future, and recruit candidates for office to support it, as Republican Jeff Jones has done in his Congressional race in Michigan.