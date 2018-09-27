THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Great Power Cooperation To Return to Westphalian Principles

September 27, 2018
President Donald J. Trump speaks Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, during the United Nations Security Council Briefing on Counterproliferation at U.N. Headquarters in New York. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
The ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York City is becoming an important forum for thrashing out the crucial ideas of statecraft needed to put an end to the era of British geopolitics and globaloney, and, above all, to define the principles of physical economy required for mankind's survival.

Not least of which is the crucial input of the LaRouche movement—both in the streets outside the UN and among the delegations on the inside—of LaRouche's science of physical economy and his call for the creation of a New Bretton Woods through the bankruptcy reorganization of the currently dying system.

As part of this discussion process, the semi-official Global Times yesterday editorialized on Trump's speech to the UN General Assembly, praising his defense of national sovereignty but adding that this has to go hand in hand with equality among sovereign Nation-states. "Historically, the concept of sovereignty and equality among nations was born at the same time in the Peace of Westphalia, a peace treaty that first introduced and assured the equality of national sovereignty," the editorial noted.

Another editorial in the Chinese media, this one in China Daily, spoke to the urgency of the U.S. and China cooperating on shaping a win-win future for all mankind, and stressed that the real danger of "tit-for-tat" trade sanctions and other conflicts is not the specifics of each issue, but "the accelerating drain on mutual goodwill" that they are causing. This is a point that Helga Zepp-LaRouche has repeatedly emphasized regarding US-China relations: that the close working relationship forged by Trump and Xi Jinping is of crucial importance to solve the strategic crisis, and that both sides must fight to preserve it—especially with Trump in the cross-hairs of an ongoing attempted British coup d'etat.

Zepp-LaRouche also emphasized today, in her weekly German-language webcast, that the most dangerous Achilles Heel of the entire strategic situation remains the bankruptcy of the derivatives-sodden trans-Atlantic financial system, which could implode at any time. It is therefore all the more urgent, she stressed, to make sure that leaders in every nation understand that real wealth is not the stock market or other financial instruments, but rather that real physical-economic wealth is created through the creative powers of the human mind, in a fashion uniquely explained by Lyndon LaRouche.

Thursday, September 27, 2018
