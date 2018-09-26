Trump at the UN — The Institutions Have Failed, We Must Make All Nations Great Again

President Donald Trump, speaking at the UN General Assembly yesterday, after taking credit for the accomplishments of his first two years — especially the expansion of production and job creation in the U.S. — then expanded his "Make America Great Again" slogan, emphasizing repeatedly the crucial importance of the culture and values of each and every nation in bringing about peace and development internationally. As he said in regard to the horror of the drug gangs and human traffickers in Ibero-America: "Ultimately, the only long-term solution to the migration crisis is to help people build more hopeful futures in their home countries. Make their countries great again!"

For over 50 years, Lyndon LaRouche has identified the crisis facing mankind in the 20th Century, and still today, as the existence of the legacy imperial institutions, set up and run by (and for the benefit of) the British Empire and its financial institutions. This includes the wretched WTO, enforcing "free trade" policies which function to keep the former colonized nation in perpetual poverty, never achieving industrialization. It includes such imperial courts as the International Criminal Court (ICC), used exclusively to punish African and other developing nation leaders who refuse to follow the dictates of their former colonial lords. It includes many of the agencies of the UN itself, parading as "human rights" enforcers, but actually used to justify economic and military interventions against sovereign states, under the imperial "responsibility to protect" doctrine of Tony Blair.

After 16 years of Bush and Obama subservience to London, there is finally a President who has the courage to take on those institutions, and to insist that mankind can do better. Just as President Trump has stuck to his insistence that the U.S. should be friends with Russia, so also his open rejection of the British "globalization" hoax, designed to sustain the Empire, has enraged the British and their assets in the U.S. who are running the British coup attempt against the President. Their panic is clear, as the overt role of the British in that coup attempt, identified by LaRouche and {EIR} from the beginning, can no longer be hidden. George Papadopoulos, one of Mueller's targets, just last week blew the whistle on the British and their "Five Eyes" control over the set up of Trump. On Monday, former U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Joseph diGenova, said on WMAL radio that "the U.K. is at the center of the conspiracy to frame Donald Trump and Carter Page and George Papadopoulos," pointing to both MI6 and GCHQ, which he identified as "the head intelligence operation out of the U.K."

Trump has pointedly rejected the free trade pacts, the "global warming" hoax, the ICC, the "human rights" mafia, and the "East versus West" imperial divide — all created by the Empire to impose the dictates of the City of London and Wall Street over the rights of sovereign nation states. Defending these rights, which were the fruit of the Peace of Westphalia and the European Renaissance, requires the final end to Empire, and to the geopolitical thinking behind it.

The LaRouche Political Action Committee yesterday held a rally at the UN, welcoming delegates from around the world with a beautiful poster reading, "Blessed Are the Peace Makers," with pictures of Trump shaking hands with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-Un. In his speech, Trump denounced Iran, claiming that they were sponsors of terror and were suppressing their own people. It should be recalled that in his speech last year at the same UN event, Trump railed at "Rocket Man" Kim Jong-Un as a threat to humanity. This is Trump's style. In a tweet yesterday, he said that Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had not accepted his invitation to meet, but that, "Maybe someday in the future — I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man." President Rouhani, on his side, said in his speech that dialogue is possible and necessary, while also denouncing Trump's rejection of the JCPOA. Such a dialogue is necessary if the festering crisis across the so-called Mideast is to be resolved — not piece by piece, but comprehensively, with the Syrian crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict included. This would deprive the British of their primary "cockpit for war," just as the Korean peace process has foiled imperial efforts to force Asian nations, and others, to "take sides," rather than to join together in the Spirit of the New Silk Road.

The LaRouchePAC rally also distributed the petition: "The Leaders of the United States, Russia, China and India Must Create a New Bretton Woods!" The petition identifies the pending explosion of the financial bubble in the West, as well as the growing panic in Europe as the EU itself is falling apart. Trump continues to conflate the stock market with the real economy, which will come back to haunt him, especially if the stock market bubble explodes before the crucial midterm elections — a danger that the British might decide to provoke for exactly that reason. It could be resolved if Trump were to act now, with the other nations of the "Four Powers" and others that choose to participate, to convene a New Bretton Woods conference, to implement the necessary international reorganization of the financial system along Hamiltonian lines, as presented in LaRouche's proposed Four Laws.