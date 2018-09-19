Trump Moves To Crush British Coup Attempt

President Trump's historic declaration Monday that critical FBI and DOJ documents related to the Russiagate hoax be declassified "expeditiously," as has been strongly suggested by this organization as well as many of Trump's defenders in the Congress, must constitute the "beginning of the end" of the British coup attempt against the U.S. government headed by Donald Trump.

Trump's order mandates the release of key portions of the application for a FISA warrant to spy on a member of Trump's campaign committee — and therefore on Trump's campaign itself — a warrant which extended well into Trump's presidency in 2017. This declassification will expose the fact that those who filed the application were committing a crime, since the only source for the claim of "Russian collusion" was the dossier compiled by British MI6 official Christopher Steele, a dossier which was known at the time by all involved to be unsubstantiated garbage, not to mention that it had been paid for by for by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Also mandated is the declassification of all the briefings by the FBI and DOJ of Bruce Ohr, who was reporting back on his multiple meetings with MI6 agent Steele after the FBI was forced to fire Steele for illegal leaks to the press. In other words, what is certain to be revealed is the concerted campaign by leaders of Obama's intelligence team to conspire with a foreign nation's intelligence officials to interfere with the 2016 election, and to then conspire to create conditions to remove the President of the United States, by impeachment or other means, through the creation of a special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, to carry on the coup attempt. This is a clinical case of treason, carried out on behalf of the British government.

This fact is clearly recognized by its perpetrators, as evidenced by the level of hysteria from the leaders of the Democratic Party, who have most vociferously championed the coup attempt. The ranking members of the Oversight and Judiciary Committees in the House, Elijah Cummings and Jerrold Nadler, after calling Trump's move "reckless and irresponsible," argue that the exposure of the truth — that there was no Russian collusion — was a "desperate attempt to distract" from Mueller's prosecutions of people connected to Trump. Note, however, that the charges against these persons have nothing to do with Trump or with Russian collusion; they are part of a witch hunt. Nancy Pelosi went so far as to say that Trump was "risking the lives of our patriots by compromising sources and methods, all so he can advance falsehoods and false narratives that distract from the truth of the Trump-Russia scandal." So, releasing the truth about the fake "Russia collusion" scam is covering up the Russian collusion. These are desperate people, who recognize that their heroes in the Obama intelligence community could end up in prison for their crimes — perhaps Hillary Clinton and Obama as well.

President Trump's decisive action comes as the new paradigm continues to unfold, presenting the alternative to war and financial crisis. The leaders of South and North Korea are meeting for three days in Pyongyang, where President Moon Jae-in and Chairman Kim Jong-un rode into town from the airport in an open-roof car, greeted by cheering crowds along the way in national dress, waving "unification" flags — flags with a map of the united Korea, as they used at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Seoul. Many of South Korea's leading businessmen joined the delegation, to convey the kind of cooperation in nation-building which can be unleashed once the process of establishing peaceful relations is completed.

It was Trump's cooperation with Russia and China which brought about this breakthrough on the Korean Peninsula. The beautiful events in Korea today will be merely one of many such victories for humanity globally, if President Trump also joins with China, Russia, Japan, and the numerous countries around the globe now engaged in building the New Silk Road. LaRouche has also called on Trump to join forces with Russia and China to deal with the threatening financial explosion, by sponsoring a New Bretton Woods Conference, to restore fixed exchange rates and impose Glass-Steagall reforms to eliminate the worthless derivative bubble, and re-connect the financial system to the real economy.

Ending the British coup will free Trump to do exactly that, provided the American population mobilizes itself to prevent the war party from taking over the Congress in November.