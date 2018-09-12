Sixty Nations Attend Putin's Fourth Eastern Economic Forum, as Britain Tries to Start War with Russia in Syria

The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation today announced that Arab and American TV camera crews have been sent to Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's Idlib province to begin shooting the footage of the planned, "false flag" chemical weapons attack being prepared by British assets, aiming to drag President Trump into a military attack on Syria. The Russians have provided evidence of the planned staging of an attack to the UN, the OPCW, and the U.S. State Department, but the British, French and the neo-cons in the U.S. are all repeating the mantra that Syria is planning a chemical weapons attack, and that there will be a full-scale military assault on Syria as soon as it happens. The fact that there is absolutely no military purpose for the government to kill a few civilians with chemical weapons is neglected, simply repeating ad nauseam that Assad is a monster who kills his own people. The fact that Idlib is largely under the control of terrorist organizations connected to al-Qaeda, which carried out the slaughter of innocents 17 years ago today in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania, is an irony ignored by the war party, who are willing to join with that same al-Qaeda to overthrow yet another West Asian government which was no threat to anyone. That such an invasion could start a war with Russia and China, which could mean the end of civilization as we know it, is ignored.

The actual target of this British horror scenario is the danger, in their eyes, that President Trump will follow through on his intention to establish friendly relations with Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

In Russia yesterday, in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, 6,000 political and business leaders from 60 countries have gathered to attend the fourth annual Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) organized by President Putin. The concept is that the vast Russian Far East is a "New Frontier" for all of Asia — and in fact for the entire world, if they choose to participate. The EEF follows by exactly one week the historic Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing hosted by President Xi, with every African nation but one in attendance, nearly all of them heads of state or government.

What is demonstrated by these two international fora is that the majority of the world's nations and people are turning to Russia and China as leaders of a new paradigm, a hopeful future based on transforming the poverty and subservience of the colonial and neo-colonial era into an era of peace and development worldwide. To the spokesmen for the Empire — both within the U.K. and in the U.S. and Europe — this hopeful future for mankind is perceived as a deadly danger, the end of Empire itself. The fact that President Trump wishes to be part of the new paradigm, rejecting the "special relationship" with Perfidious Albion, is the cause of both the British coup attempt against the U.S. President, and of the insane provocation for war against Syria, and potentially against Russia.

The U.S. economy, meanwhile, is booming, relative to the past decade, in response to the stimulus implemented by the Trump tax cuts, tariffs on steel and aluminum, and cut backs on both regulations and the insane environmental restraints based on fake climate science. But the quadrillion-dollar-plus financial bubble created by decades of speculation and money-printing will not disappear through growth alone, and threatens to bring down the world economy when it crashes.

Trump's intention therefore, to befriend Putin and Xi, is essential not only for peace, but also for development. Only this combination of great nations and great cultures can bring about a New Bretton Woods conference, to put the Casino Mondial out of its misery, and to establish a new world financial system based on the common aims of Mankind. This is our task. As Schiller wrote in his poem The Artists: "The dignity of Man into your hands is given, It's keeper be! It sinks with you! With you it will be risen!"