Stop the British Attack on the President, and End London's Money System

Just weeks from an important U.S. mid-term election, we have so thoroughly exposed the American players in the "Russiagate" coup attempt against President Trump — at the FBI, the Justice Department, among the heads of the surveillance state such as John Brennan — that they may wind up prosecuted for the crimes of their "investigation." Legal assassin Robert Mueller looks increasingly desperate in his maneuvers to pull off an entrapment of the President, and produce a report begging the new Congress to impeach him.

But the British intelligence drivers of this coup, except for the radioactive MI6 officer Christopher Steele, are still hidden to the overwhelming majority of Americans. These are the leaders of MI6 and of GCHQ — the British precursor to the NSA — who, from the moment Donald Trump considered entering the Presidential race, told American intelligence and political circles to stop him, because he might engage in great-power cooperation with Russia and China. In the process, they have produced, as the President said Sunday, a furious new McCarthyism in America.

London's monetary system, which made it again the world's preeminent financial center by destroying President Roosevelt's Bretton Woods system, has produced nothing but deindustrialization and free trade in the United States and Europe, constant debt crises around the world. It is in crisis again now, disguised as an "emerging market currency crisis."

We defend the Presidency until Mueller is finally defeated, because with President Trump, in the financial crisis now blowing up, an emergency return to Glass-Steagall bank organization is possible. Cooperation with other major powers and BRICS countries to put major credit into new infrastructure projects, is possible with President Trump. Even a {serious} attack on the British free trade system, by choking off currency speculation and returning to the principles of FDR's Bretton Woods system, is possible if collaboration exists between President Trump and the leaders of China, India, Russia, and other major economies.

We defend President Trump against the British attack, to end the failing British monetary system, and implement Lyndon LaRouche's "four laws" to recreate the credit system of Bretton Woods.

Schiller Institute President Helga Zepp-LaRouche said in an Aug. 17 webcast, "Over the years, my husband has repeatedly called for a reestablishment of the New Bretton Woods system, to go back to Hamiltonian economics, to go back to a credit system, to basically wipe out the casino economy, get rid of the derivatives bubble, and go to national banking; have credit generation of sovereign governments; and then, have an international credit system.... Later he specified that more, and said the only combination of countries which have the power to undo the British Imperial financial system, based on the City of London and Wall Street, would be a four-power combination of the United States, Russia, China, and India.

"So we have written this new petition, which calls actually on the leaders of these four countries, not to be exclusive, but to have these four countries the core group of nations which would form a New Bretton Woods system and then invite others, and all countries who would like to associate with that, would be welcomed to join.

"Now, this is urgent. There are many people who say the next financial storm will hit well before the midterm elections. There are many analysts who say the Federal Reserve "tapering," the so-called increase of interest rates, must urgently stop because it is about to blow out the debt bubble. The Institute of International Finance in Washington just published figures that the total indebtedness of world has become $247.2 trillion, and that represents an increase of 11.1% just for the last year. So, we are sitting on a complete powder keg, and anything could trigger this collapse of the bubble, which, if not remedied, the danger would be economic chaos with unforeseeable consequences....

"We want to have a worldwide mobilization of every country, every force, every person on the planet, to appeal to those leaders — namely, President Trump, President Putin, President Xi Jinping, and Prime Minister Modi — to take this action; and preferably to use the UN General Assembly, which will start in September, to put this on the agenda."