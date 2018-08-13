America's True "Special Relationship" Is With the Ideas of Gottfried Leibniz

An over-extended and exposed British Empire deployed their Secretary of Defense, Gavin Williamson, to Washington, D.C. this week to try to jam Washington back into the "Special Relationship" straitjacket, without which their centuries-long grip on global power will disintegrate. Williamson used a major Aug. 7 policy address to the Atlantic Council think-tank in Washington, D.C. to try to rev up a full-blown Western confrontation with Russia and China, and to force-feed his audience the big lie that "the United States has never had nor will have a more reliable ally than Great Britain."

During this past week, dangerous new provocations against Russia and China were in fact launched, including the State Department's announcement of new sanctions against Russia, to which Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev promptly responded by warning that "if we end up with something like a ban on banking activities or the use of certain currencies, we can clearly call this a declaration of economic war ... and we must absolutely respond to this war."

But the British Empire's gambit to retake the global initiative from China's Belt and Road project, and again reinstate British geopolitics in its place, can only work with President Donald Trump out of the way. Here, too, the British hand behind the whole filthy Mueller/FBI operation stands exposed and is in full public view, no small thanks to LaRouchePAC's ongoing efforts to that end. This fish truly does stink from the head.

Former top Pentagon analyst and Harvard historian Graham Allison made a useful contribution to the policy fight underway in the U.S., with a lengthy article titled "China's Anti-Poverty Drive Has Lessons for All." In it, Allison argues that there is no fundamental strategic rift between the national interests of the U.S. and China, and that the two countries should "work together to alleviate the debilitating poverty that continues to grind down billions of people in other parts of the world." That, of course, means the U.S. joining the Belt and Road Initiative, and helping to reorganize the bankrupt international financial system into a New Bretton Woods, as Lyndon and Helga LaRouche have long insisted.

Allison is otherwise known as the person who coined the phrase "Thucydides trap," which he defined as follows: "When one great power threatens to displace another, war is almost always the result--but it doesn't have to be."

Allison has aptly described the problem--but not its solution. The only way to ensure that such crises do not lead to war, which today would likely mean the thermonuclear extermination of the human species, is to discover and chart a trajectory of a solution which is mutually beneficial to each and all of the nations on Earth--and which an alliance of especially the U.S., China, Russia and India can bring into being. And that, of necessity, requires access to a higher domain, that of the science of physical economy, as uniquely developed by Lyndon LaRouche.

As LaRouche himself put it in the opening words of his 1993 On LaRouche's Discovery: "The central feature of my original contribution to the Leibniz science of physical economy, is the provision of a method for addressing the causal relationship between, on the one side, individuals' contributions to axiomatically revolutionary advances in scientific and analogous forms of knowledge, and, on the other side, consequent increases in the potential population-density of corresponding societies."

Gottfried Leibniz was not only the founder of the science of physical economy. He was also the philosophical founding father of the anti-British U.S. Constitutional system and its commitment to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

And so we can properly say that America's true "special relationship" always has been, and must again be, with the ideas of Gottfried Leibniz.