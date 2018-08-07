THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

World Land-Bridge
New International Economic Order
American Credit System
Glass-Steagall
Stop WWIII

To Exit Free Trade and Build Infrastructure at Last: The North American Belt and Road Initiative

August 7, 2018
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping shake hands to applaud and thank the performers at a cultural performance at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, November 9, 2017, in Beijing, China. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping shake hands to applaud and thank the performers at a cultural performance at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, November 9, 2017, in Beijing, China. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The world is currently seeing a new paradigm of cooperative relations and economic development take hold, from its initiation in China's Belt and Road Initiative, across Eurasia, Southwest Asia, and Africa. It is also watching the major power centers of Europe, on London's lead, insist on rejecting this new paradigm in favor of geopolitical "zero-sum, win-lose" economic policies and war confrontations with Russia and China.

In the center is the Presidency of Donald Trump: disrupting the confrontation with Russia to the murderous fury of the geopoliticians and their media; fully intending to build a new U.S. economic infrastructure and restore the American industrial worker; but in a hardening trade confrontation with China which threatens his peace diplomacy in Korea and his early good relationship with President Xi Jinping; and with his infrastructure plans having gone nowhere thus far.

There is hope, as Schiller Institute President Helga Zepp-LaRouche observed today, that President Trump will rethink participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and join in, as Japan has recently shifted its policy on this. This might occur as a result of the United States' very attempts to oppose and compete with China's New Silk Road in Africa and Southeast Asia, which have been intensified by announcements by Secretary of State Pompeo in recent days.

But a much better way for the confrontation policy to change, is through the proposal of independent Congressional candidate Kesha Rogers, running in Houston's 9th C.D. against incumbent and "impeachment" leader Rep. Al Green. That proposal, quoting Kesha Rogers: "We should replace NAFTA with the North American Belt and Road Initiative (NABRI), as part of the global Belt and Road Initiatives, or World Land-Bridge, and the creation of a production-oriented New Bretton Woods international financial system."

The candidate focuses on five areas of development: A North American infrastructure bank or credit institution; a North American Water and Power Alliance; building corridors of high-speed rail and industrial development through the Americas; bringing the Maritime Silk Road through the Caribbean and through the expanded Panama Canal and other new crossings; and sharing on the frontiers of space science.

For President Trump and his constituents fired up to support him against "Russiagate"; for the American workers waiting for NAFTA to be ditched and new infrastructure to get built at last; and for Mexico and its new President-elect, it is the happy solution, and the best.

Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Lead
BRICS
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

New Paradigm Moves Forward With 'Singapore Model': Dialogue, Not War!

The BRICS summit last week in South Africa demonstrated how far the New Silk Road spirit has spread, shaping relations between nations on the basis of mutual benefit. Under the leadership of China's Xi, Russia's... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
BRICS, LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
Dual Power Situation in Today's World — Which Path Will the U.S. Take?

The 2018 BRICS Summit can be usefully compared to the Bandung Conference of Asian and African nations in Indonesia in 1955, the first time the formerly colonized nations met without the colonial masters present. The... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
BRICS, LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
Emergence of a New, Just World Economic Order Is Taking Place; British Coup Operation in U.S. Must End

The import of the 10th annual summit of the BRICS nations in South Africa last week is that the emergence of a new world economic order is taking place. This was manifest in the statements and actions of the heads of... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
BRICS, LaRouche's 40 Year History
BRICS Sets Agenda For Global Development — U.S. Must Join To Create a New World Order Based on Peace Through Development

The tremendous dynamic of the July 25-27 Johannesburg Summit of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), and especially the BRICS-Africa Dialogue Forum at the same venue, have united most of the... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
BRICS
Trump Invites Putin to DC, Xi Jinping Tours Africa: Momentum Builds for New Paradigm

The screaming you are hearing against Presidents Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping from the imperial geopoliticians and their flunkeys in Congress and the media is a sign of their growing desperation, in the face of the... read more

Classical Renaissance, World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order
BRICS, LaRouche's 40 Year History
BRICS: Creating a New Paradigm for World Development — Will the West Join?

A demonstration of the accelerating emergence of a new world order is taking place in South Africa today, where the leaders of the five BRICS nations — Russia, China, India, South Africa and Brazil — are holding... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee