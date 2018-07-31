Emergence of a New, Just World Economic Order Is Taking Place; British Coup Operation in U.S. Must End

The import of the 10th annual summit of the BRICS nations in South Africa last week is that the emergence of a new world economic order is taking place. This was manifest in the statements and actions of the heads of state of China, Russia, India, and others, but also reflected in the engagement of the BRICS-Plus guest nations of the "Global South" Outreach, which systematically represented all the major regional economic communities across the Southern Hemisphere, from the Common Market of the South (Mercosur) in South America, to the African Union (AU), to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), through to Southeast Asia. Even before the BRICS summit convened, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had each paid a visit to Rwanda, which chairs the African Union for 2018.

The process is moving fast. Millions of people want to develop and move forward. For example, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Johannesburg that his nation Turkey should join the BRICS, making it "BRICST." Note that Turkey is the 2018 chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which has 57 member states, with 47 having a Muslim majority, and collectively representing 1.3 billion people. Erdogan's economic advisor, Cemil Ertem, explained on July 25, that a "new politics" is beginning to blossom in Eastern countries, in contrast to the crisis in the West. Ertem said that the expanded BRICS can be the economic "equivalent of "Archimedes' lever that moved the world." Follow-on plans from the BRICS summit include, for example, new branch openings of credit banks for development. A BRICS New Development Bank branch will open soon in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and thereafter, Brasilia.

At the conclusion of the BRICS summit, Helga Zepp-LaRouche issued an article, "BRICS Countries at the Center of a New, Just World Economic Order! or Unprecedented in History: How China Is Changing the World!" She said that the summit was "shaped by the spirit of the New Silk Road. It signifies nothing less than that a new era of humanity has begun, where all nations of the world have the right to development on the basis of scientific and technological progress."

In direct opposition to this advancement come such vile acts as the July 27 assassination of the chief engineer of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, Simegnew Bekele. This is a murderous signal to engineers and scientists everywhere to stay away from development. Give up. Hide out.

So far the police have not released any definitive statements of who is responsible. But—cui bono—the paw prints of a British operation are evident. Though there are antagonisms within Ethiopia, that does not account for targetted assassination. Also, five weeks ago, was the attempted assassination of Ethiopia's newly-elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is actively working for collaboration for peace and development throughout the Horn of Africa.

These targetted killings and attempted murders hark back to those by the British geopolitical crowd at other critical times in recent history. In Germany, there were the murders of development advocates Buback (1977), Herrhausen (1989), Rohwedder (1991) and others—attributed to the likes of the "Red Army Faction", a British concoction — and similar deployments.

Now is the time to take every action to put an end to this neo-empire evil once and for all. We must stop the British-pedigree coup-operation against the Presidency of the United States. This makes way for the Trans-Atlantic to join in the historic world development revolution now emergent. Each day the coup operation persists, strategic opportunities are blocked, critical meetings are delayed, and the dangers increase of all-out chaos and war.

Today, there were new signals of the kinds of positive foreign relations that should take place between leaders of the U.S., China, Russia, and others. At the joint press conference at the White House with President Trump, visiting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that, "dialogue between the United States and Russia is fundamental...[for] stability and security." President Trump, who concurred on meeting with President Putin, also said that he is prepared to meet with Iran, any time any where. Said Trump, "I believe in meeting."