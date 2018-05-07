War or Peace — The Deciding Moment Is At Hand

The emerging resolution of the long-festering Korea crisis provides a positive model: no matter how intractable a situation appears to be, if the great powers of the world can work together, any problem can be overcome. Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin worked together toward a common goal, allowing all sides, including Kim Jong-un, to trust the process as a whole. With the New Silk Road development process underlying the political dialogue, the win-win outcome can be clearly seen by all parties.

Why can't this process be applied to the other crisis spots? The British Empire has always depended on such regional crises, in most cases created by the British in the first place, to force the world powers to line up on opposite sides — Arab vs. Jew; Sunni vs. Shi'a; East vs. West. Were the U.S. to stop playing the enforcer for these British controlled conflicts, and join China and Russia in the spirit of the New Silk Road, all these conflicts could be resolved relatively quickly, as in Korea.

Trump has insisted that the U.S. must end its role as the "world's policeman" on behalf of the Empire — and yet, the war party within the U.S. is now screaming for war on Iran, for war on Russia over Ukraine, and for a permanent colonial occupation and division of Syria. The U.S. Navy has just reconstituted the Second Fleet, to patrol the North Atlantic — it had been de-activated in 2011 — based on the insane proposition that Russia and China have suddenly become "great power threats" to the United States, as declared in the new National Defense Strategy. That same war party is also giving credence to the fraudulent claims presented by Bibi Netanyahu, that Iran is "still" making nuclear weapons, despite the public rebuttal of this lie from the IAEA.

While China's Belt and Road underlies the great potential for a new paradigm for mankind, based on development and shared progress, it is the precarious condition of the Western banking system which underlies the drive for war by the British and their assets in the U.S. Economist and historian Nomi Prins wrote last week: "Today, we stand near — how near we don't yet know — the edge of a dangerous financial precipice. The risks posed by the largest of the private banks still exist, only now they're even bigger than they were in 2007-08 [some 40% bigger—ed.] and operating in an arena of even more debt." Without the implementation of the total LaRouche program — restoring a science driver for fusion and space exploration, creating national banking to generate national credit for the real economy, and a Glass-Steagall reform of the bankrupt financial system — there is no possibility that this bubble will not soon explode. The financial lords of the Empire would prefer war — not just a local war, but a war on Russia and China, whose cooperation in the Belt and Road threatens their looting rights in the developing nations.

The greatest danger to the Empire is that Trump will live up to his intention to establish friendly relations with both Russia and China, breaking the imperial divide. The Russiagate coup attempt against Trump is the British intelligence response to that danger. This past week, U.S. Judge T.S. Ellis III dealt a blow to that coup attempt, telling the Mueller witch-hunt team that they had gone far outside their mandate, bringing charges against Trump associates which had nothing to do with any connection to Russia at all, purely to coerce them to "sing" or to "compose" information which "would reflect on Mr. Trump and lead to his prosecution or impeachment or whatever."

The justice system in the United States has been subverted, starting with George Bush's Patriot Act, the NSA mass spying on the population, and the corruption of the intelligence community under both Bush and Obama. This corrupted system is itself now on trial.

The issue of war or peace will not be decided on any one of these crisis siutations, but by whether or not the American people find in themselves the will to address them all at once, to create the New Paradigm, with the LaRouche Four Laws and participation in the New Silk Road globally. The revised LaRouchePAC pamphlet on this necessity, LaRouche's Four Laws — America's Future on the New Silk Road, is now published and available for distribution. Go like Hell.