The Empire Is Crumbling, But Not Dead, and Desperate for War

Let us review: Every effort by the British to bring down the government of the United States under President Donald Trump has failed. MI6 agent Christopher Steele's dodgy dossier now stands exposed as the only basis for the launching of Trumpgate by the corrupt Obama intelligence team, and the perpetrators are themselves now facing criminal prosecution; the Skripal case has disappeared from the media, as the connections to the same Christopher Steele were coming to the fore; the Syrian chemical weapons fraud concocted by the British-run White Helmets has now been exposed internationally as a Nazi-like staged affair to justify a military assault. That assault, in which Trump was tricked into going along with the British and the French, effectively declared that the international law established after World War II, through the United Nations, to prevent another world war, was dead.

The Empire will not go quietly into the night. Bibi Netanyahu's antics — claiming "proof" that Iran is still developing nuclear weapons — is being ridiculed even by former Israeli intelligence officials as re-packaged news, already known by the IAEA, and proving nothing. But the British have always used the Israeli right-wing, and the Saudi Royal family, to provoke divisions and, when necessary, to start wars. With Trump having cooperated with Putin in defeating ISIS in Syria, and swearing that he wants to get the U.S. out of Syria altogether and "stop being the world's policeman," the British are desperately pulling every possible string to drag the U.S. into more wars.

The same situation exists in Ukraine. Poroshenko today launched his "Joint Forces" operation, consolidating the National Guard, the National Police, and the disparate neo-Nazi militias under central army control, committed to a military solution to the Donbas.

A new war in Syria or Ukraine could quickly explode into war with Russia, and a new world war, this time with nuclear weapons.

And yet, as demonstrated in Korea, when the United States works with China and Russia, miracles can happen. The "permanent crisis" in Korea, like the "permanent crisis" in the Middle East — both the Arab-Israeli conflict and the Sunni-Shi'a conflict — have been intentionally maintained by the British and their assets as cockpits for war between East and West, to keep the major powers divided, to the benefit of the British Empire which controls the financial system centered in the City of London and Wall Street.

But the New Silk Road is threatening that "divide and conquer" mentality. The win-win policy of China's Belt and Road Initiative, transforming the "Third World" into modern agro-industrial nation states through modern infrastructure development, has demonstrated that conflicts based on ethnicity, religion, territorial issues and the like can be overcome based on advancing the common interests of all nations and all peoples.

The role of the United States in this global crisis is determining. With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic summit with Xi Jinping last week, the three great cultures of Russia, China, and India are now working together in creating a New Paradigm for mankind. Lyndon LaRouche has long insisted that the "Four Powers" of Russia, China, India and the United States is the necessary combination needed to end the world of Empire once and for all.

President Trump has repeatedly stressed that being friends with Russia and China "is a good thing, not a bad thing," which is the core reason that British intelligence launched the Russiagate coup attempt in the first place. If Trump is to survive, the American people must identify the British role, free Trump of the British coup attempt, and back his best impulses to join fully with America's natural allies in Russia and China, through full participation in the New Silk Road.

LaRouchePAC organizers across the country are reporting the strong response to this call to end the Empire, to join the BRI, and to end the containment of the American people by the Wall Street-controlled "two-party system." Trump has, in this case, shown the way, attacking Republicans and Democrats with equal vigor when they peddle the need to confront Russia and China. The new paradigm is not only within reach, but is absolutely necessary if the British war plan is to be defeated.