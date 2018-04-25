THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

The June SCO Summit: Britain's Looming Nightmare

April 25, 2018
Participants in the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in expanded format. June 9, 2017 (en.kremlin.ru)
China is deploying heavily to ensure that the upcoming June summit in Qingdao of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) becomes another inflection point in the creation of a global New Paradigm, which will inter both British geopolitics and its mirror image, the bankrupt trans-Atlantic financial system. Over the past couple of years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has succeeded in using the summits of the Belt and Road Initiative, the G20 and the BRICS to launch and consolidate major new conceptual initiatives for that New Paradigm, to London's horror.

This will be the first meeting of the SCO with India and Pakistan as full members. The rift between those two countries has been a mainstay of British geopolitical manipulation and provocations for decades. Of even greater moment, British-cultivated tensions between India and China—including India's unwillingness, to date, to join the BRI—received a major blow earlier this week with the announcement that President Xi Jinping of China and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will hold an informal summit on April 27-28 in Wuhan, China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman commented optimistically about the "everlasting friendship" between the two giant nations, and stated that in light of the "obvious tendency for destabilization and uncertainty" internationally, the Xi-Modi summit "will chart the course, set new goals and break new ground for bilateral ties .... [and] also contribute to regional peace and develoment."

An op-ed on the summit by Fudan University Professor Zhang Jiadong in the April 23 Global Times, was strategically precise: "China and India still need strategic unity in order to reshape the old international political and economic order.... As the two longest standing civilized countries in human history, China and India ... share a vision of the future and our historical responsibilities."

These Asian developments, along with Japan's stated intention to work closely with China on the Belt and Road, are dramatically shifting the entire world dynamic in the direction of the New Paradigm. As Helga Zepp-LaRouche today stated:

"The upcoming summit between Modi and Xi is potentially an absolute breakthrough. They are the two oldest civilizations, each 5,000 years old or more, and they represent 40% of the world's population. And if they get together, and with the Japan realignment with China and with Russia—just look at the situation! It's Asia which counts. And on the other side you have the absolutely impotent Old Paradigm, represented by Macron and Merkel, trying to convince Trump to be in the camp of their old world.

"It's very clear: the battle is between the U.S. joining with them and the British Empire, or with Putin and Xi. And if the four most important nations—Russia, China, India and the U.S., i.e. Lyndon LaRouche's Four-Power conception—wins, then the world is on safe ground."

Zepp-LaRouche went on to say that the world is entering a period of most dramatic changes over the next few months, an April-to-June period of global realignment. There is the discussed Trump-Putin meeting; the Trump talks with North Korea's Kim Jong-un; the scheduled SCO summit; and more. Zepp-LaRouche addressed her fellow organizers in the LaRouche movement internationally:

"It is important when we are sitting in these Old Paradigm countries, that we don't let ourselves be influenced by the environment, and that we don't go with the ups and downs of daily media coverage, which is just psychological warfare against the mind of the population. We must situate ourselves in the New Paradigm, and take the moral and intellectual high ground."

Take people out of the fears and the impotence they feel, Zepp-LaRouche said, and uplift them to the highest level, to the stage where real history is made. Show them that the world can be fixed—but only by functioning at the level of the sublime.

Fusion Economy, New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
Classical Renaissance, Fusion Economy, New International Economic Order
World Land-Bridge, Fusion Economy, New International Economic Order, Glass-Steagall
Energy-Flux Density, Fusion Economy, New International Economic Order
Classical Renaissance, Fusion Economy, Classical Education
