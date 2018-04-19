                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

False Flags, Fake News, Regime Change In Washington Exposed As Made In London

April 19, 2018

With each passing day, revelations are emerging which show that not only are the "news stories" proliferating in the media about Presidents Trump, Putin, Xi, and Syria's Assad full of lies, but come from London-directed networks, which are out to sabotage the potential for peace through development, which is the aim of the new "win-win" paradigm and is emerging with the New Silk Road global program. Associates of the Schiller Institute have been at the forefront in exposing these lies, while explaining their origin, in London, but also their cause: the rejection by these circles of the New Paradigm, which Helga Zepp LaRouche has played a leading role in bringing into existence

