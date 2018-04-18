Damn British Lies Stand Exposed More and More

The British hand behind the Big Lie which charged the Syrian government with gassing its own people April 7, now stands more exposed each day, before the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has even started its work on the scene (expected by April 18.) This exposure creates conditions favorable to overturning, once and for all, the London-centered geopolitical forces behind such despicable deeds, including their machinations to entrap the U.S. Presidency to participate in the lies and military assaults.

First reports today are that the new April 16 LaRouchePAC statement, "Clearing the Fog of War: Lies, Damn Lies, Damn British Lies," is hitting home, as it goes out on social media, and on the streets, e.g., near the United Nations.

Over the last 24 hours, new accounts are out from multiple firsthand sources in Douma, posted in video and print, which all report, that they saw no evidence of use of poison gas in the April 7 imputed chemical weapons episode. The disparate accounts conform to show a scenario in which, in the midst of a shelling attack, people sheltering in an underground chamber were stricken by dust, smoke, and debris. Some died right there; others were able to flee. Some got to the hospital, where medics began treatment for respiratory and other forms of distress. Suddenly, cameramen arrived, and a shout of "gas attack" went up. Certain people started hosing children and others, all of which was caught on video. The film team then departed, and the medics continued to treat people. Accounts have come from Douma from Pearson Sharp (One America News, April 16,) from CGTN, and others.

For example, Robert Fisk, writing in Britain's daily Independent (April 16), interviewed Dr. Assim Rahaibani, a senior Syrian physician, who spoke of the night in question. "There was a lot of shelling [by government forces] and aircraft were always over Douma at night—but on this night, there was wind, and huge dust clouds began to come into the basements and cellars where people lived. People began to arrive here suffering from hypoxia, oxygen loss. Then someone at the door, a 'White Helmet,' shouted, 'Gas!' and a panic began. People began throwing water over each other. Yes the video was filmed here; it is genuine, but what you see are people suffering from hypoxia—not gas poisoning."

At The Hague yesterday, information on all this, including the White Helmets' role and history, was distributed at the OPCW meeting to all the participants, by Russian Ambassador Alexander Shulgin. He said afterward, "We handed out materials demonstrating that what happened in Douma on April was well orchestrated. The Russian Defense Ministry made a very important statement. Facts were presented to show how the White Helmets, this pseudo-humanitarian, non-government organization, works off the money they receive from Western sponsors, first of all, from the United States and Great Britain, to stage various sorts of provocations." For their part, the British envoy, and the U.S. Ambassador to the OPCW Kenneth Ward, charged up their new Big Lie, that the Russians may be tampering with the evidence onsite in Douma.

However, the bigger the lies, the more exposed. Not only the Russian, but Chinese sources are naming names. China English-language TV broadcaster CGTN put out a special exposing the White Helmets, by their prominent host, Yang Rui. In his "Rui Thinking" program today, he states that the White Helmets are known to practice medical aid by day, and by night, carry out terrorist attacks. He says that to believe what the White Helmets say, puts you in the land of "post-truth."

Helga Zepp-LaRouche today observed that we are in a situation where the lies can completely backfire. If the role of Britain is exposed—and the Russians and Chinese are now focussing on it, then it all can backfire. She drew out the point, "Spooks like to operate in the dark. But the limelight is now on the spooks!"

Instead of the lies, attacks and destruction, what is required among nations—acting in the realm of light and truth, is for actions which serve the mutual benefit of all. This potential is being furthered this week between China and Japan, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has important meetings in Tokyo. Today in Florida, President Donald Trump hosts Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It is high time for Trump to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche's call for this was carried April 13 by Russian Satellite News Agency, out of Moscow, and is also picked up in China. Quoting Zepp-LaRouche from an earlier interview, the Agency dispatch reports, "'As Trump said on Twitter, the deterioration of U.S.-Russian relations is largely the result of actions within the U.S. against him. Special investigations by Mueller and various committees of the country over the past year, have found no findings of "Russia traces."' LaRouche concluded, 'The sooner Trump meets with Putin, the more opportunity they have to stop the provocation.'"