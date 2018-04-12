History Will be Measured by Humanity's Decisions Today

Tens of thousands of the emergency LaRouchePAC statement, "Enough! Call Congress And Your Senator And Tell Them To Shutdown Robert Mueller, Stop The British Drive To War," have been distributed and emailed across the country in the past 48 hours. Circles around President Trump in particular are being alerted to the danger. The utterly transparent manufacture of a fake chemical-weapons story in Syria, by British "White Helmet" assets within the jihadi networks, lacking any evidence or motive on behalf of Syria and Russia, has been used to drive President Trump away from carrying out his stated intentions: to make friends with Russia and China, and pull the U.S. military forces out of Syria, ending the insane and genocidal "regime change" wars once and for all.

The impact of the LaRouche movement's intervention should not be underestimated. The statement points to the war hysteria, and the blatant FBI raid on Trump's personal lawyer under Robert Mueller's direction, noting: "These two outrageous events are completely related. Unless you rise up with us right now to stop it, this country is in grave, graver peril. The outright attempt to blackmail this President into the war he was elected to stop has been escalated beyond anyone's imagination."

President Trump appears to be getting the message — that the war provocations are being run by the same British assets who are running the Russiagate coup attempt against him. Although he issued a belligerent tweet yesterday morning, saying that missiles would soon be flying, and denouncing Russia and Assad for the supposed chemical weapon attack, he soon followed with two more tweets, saying that there is "no reason for" the current severe crisis between the U.S. and Russia, and that the two nations need to work together on both economic and strategic issues. Trump concludes: "Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy!"

President Putin today, speaking to new foreign ambassadors arriving in Russia, spoke calmly: "Indeed, the state of affairs in the world is a cause for concern. The situation in the world is becoming more chaotic; nevertheless we still hope that common sense will eventually prevail, and that international relations will take a constructive course, and the entire world system will become more stable and predictable.... As for Russia, we will continue to consistently advocate the strengthening of global and regional security and stability and continue to rigorously comply with our international obligations, and build cooperation with our partners in a constructive and respectful manner, guided by international legal standards and the UN Charter. We will promote the world's positive, forward-looking agenda and work to ensure the sustainable development, prosperity and well-being of humankind."

This "forward-looking agenda" is now embraced by the majority of the nations of the world, in the form of participation in the New Silk Road intitiated by China, and in the defense of sovereignty from foreign-sponsored terrorists — be they from the Saudis or the British or the British assets in the U.S.. Uniting the world in the spirit of the New Silk Road, to end poverty and war, is no longer just a dream — the new paradigm is within our grasp, if the dying beast of the British Empire and its bankrupt financial powers can be put to their final rest, freeing the people of the world to work in harmony. The British people, themselves, are increasingly aware of this fact, as the population, and even MP's from both Labour and the Tory side, are denouncing Tony Blair's and Theresa May's lying drive for war, based on the same lies about weapons of mass destruction used by Blair to launch the Iraq war, the mother of today's misery and chaos across Southwest Asia.

Spread the LPAC statement everywhere, and mobilize people of good will around the world to join us in this moment of decision for the future of mankind.