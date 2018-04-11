The U.S. Constitution Is At Stake Now, And So Is World War III

It does not matter whether 10 Rod Rosensteins at the Department of Justice "signed off" on the sweeping FBI raids against President Trump's personal attorney; the protections of the Fourth and Sixth Amendments to the United States Constitution are being taken away from the American President. The goal is to remove the President from office; and the immediate aim, and extreme danger, is war with Syria and Russia.

The United States Constitution is being set aside in order to seize foreign policy, and the Oval Office itself, from President Trump, and put the United States back on the "permanent war,"/"regime-change war" status of Bush and Obama. The American voters are being left to watch helplessly — unless they act now, in large numbers.

The entire escalation of this "legal assassination" of President Trump is the work of Special Counsel, and corrupt former FBI Director, Robert Mueller. Mueller has now gone far, far beyond his mandated investigation of the 2016 election, because that "Russiagate" investigation failed. His aim now is to charge the President with anything, to bring him down. Mueller merely referred the task of executing the raids against Trump attorney Michael Cohen, to the New York U.S. Attorney. That U.S. Attorney, a Trump appointee, has already been forced to recuse himself from the case — prosecution of Cohen is turned back over to Mueller, who will try to force the President's personal attorney of 25 years to turn against him.

If Donald Trump were a Saudi Prince, Robert Mueller would be protecting him. If he were CEO of Wells Fargo bank, Mueller would be negotiating a non-prosecution agreement with him. But he is President of the United States, and opposes the constant war policies of British geopoliticians.

The new attack on the President and Constitution followed his attempt, 10 days ago, to order the National Security Council and Joint Chiefs of Staff to withdraw the United States military from Syria. Mueller's attack is linked directly to the hoax of a chemical weapons attack in Syria, by the British-run "White Helmets" so-called first responders organization, who collaborate with the jihadi terrorists in Syria.

In March 2017 when President Trump said "regime change in Syria is not our mission," the staged chemical weapons attack on children in the city of Khan Sheikhoun occurred to change his mind, and the British Defense Secretary convinced Defense Secretary James Mattis to attack Syria with cruise missiles. Mattis admitted recently there was no evidence. Now when President Trump says, "We're leaving Syria, soon," the White Helmets stage another chemical attack, and Britain and France demand war on Syria.

Anyone can see this could lead — for no purpose — to a new world war, which will be unsurvivable.

This is the war policy which is the aim for which the "legal assassin" Mueller has been deployed against the President and the Constitution. Congressional leaders like Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell have reacted by defending Mueller's actions. Any Member of Congress who does this should be thrown out.

The LaRouche Political Action Committee is mobilizing to stop Mueller, and the war drive, with an urgent national broadside. It says, "In 2013, when Obama threatened war with Russia over Syria, the American people intervened, raised the roof of Congress, and stopped it. That is what is needed now.... Stop the drive to war and shut down Robert Mueller now."

One of those American people who intervened loudly in 2013 to stop war with Russia over Syria, was Donald J. Trump.