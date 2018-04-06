                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

A Dialogue of Three Presidencies: Bending the Arc of the Moral Universe Toward Justice

April 6, 2018

Join us LIVE at 12pm EDT on Saturday, April 7, as Helga Zepp-LaRouche delivers her keynote address to an audience in Manhattan. American President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin could together, in the next months, make the most important set of decisions to affect humanity since the Renaissance of the fifteenth century. The right decisions made by these three nations and their allies in the next weeks, could begin, in the near term, to eliminate poverty, colonialism and war from the planet. British Imperial forces well aware they are losing control of the failing transatlantic geopolitical process are attempting to re-take the advantage. As with British Intelligence agent Christopher Steele’s Russia-Gate hoax, now, the “Russia poisoned Sergei Skripal and his daughter” hoax is intended to drive a wedge between President Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Friday, April 6, 2018
Lyndon LaRouche: The Immortal Talent of Martin Luther King, Jr.

What was it that allowed Martin Luther King to wield his mind and personality as such a powerful and effective force for justice; that his words and deeds now live long after him and still boldy stir the human soul?... read more

Class #5: Harmony of Confucian and Western Philosophy

Broadcast LIVE at 2pm EDT on March 31. Taught by Mike Billington, EIR Asia Desk. The role of Confucianism in Chinese history is key to understanding China’s current leadership in the creation of the New... read more

Class #4—The Music of Creativity

Broadcast LIVE at 2pm EDT on March 17. This class will be taught by John Sigerson, music director of the Schiller Institute, and will focus on those aspects of human social relations which make it possible... read more

Manhattan Town Hall event with Diane Sare

Russian President Putin's March 1st strategic announcement has effectively ended the trans-Atlantic powers' fantasy of a "unipolar world." So, how does the United States break with the "culture of death," and join... read more

The Strategic Shift Inherent in Putin's 'Sputnik Shock'

In a statement issued at the end of last week, Helga Zepp LaRouche addressed what she called a "new Sputnik shock," delivered by Russia's President Putin. Zepp LaRouche wrote, "In a trans-Atlantic atmosphere of... read more

Fireside Chat with Diane Sare, March 8, 2018

Join us at 9pm EST for a discussion with Diane Sare of the LaRouchePAC Policy Committee. Developments in the past week significantly advanced our breakout into the new paradigm. President Putin gave a groundbreaking... read more

