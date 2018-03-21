THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Trump to Putin — Let's Get Together Soon

March 21, 2018
Trump and Putin greet one another on the first day of the APEC summit. November 10, 2017. De Nang, Vietnam. (kremlin.ru)
President Donald Trump has just pulled the rug out from under mad-lady Theresa May and the even madder Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. While these has-been champions of the dying British Empire are blaming Russia for acts of war, based, typically, on no evidence, Trump yesterday got on the phone with the newly re-elected President Vladimir Putin. Trump not only congratulated Putin for his electoral victory, but announced to the U.S. press that he and Putin "will probably get together in the not-too-distant future" to discuss measures to prevent an arms race, and to find peaceful solutions to the crises in Ukraine, Syria and North Korea. The Kremlin read-out of the call said that the two leaders "spoke in favor of developing practical cooperation in various areas, including efforts to ensure strategic stability and combat international terrorism, with particular emphasis on the importance of coordinated efforts to curb an arms race." The Kremlin added: "The exchange on economic cooperation revealed an interest in bolstering it. Energy was discussed separately."

The British will be chewing the rug this evening. Not only has Trump destroyed their ploy to blame Russia for a chemical warfare attack on British soil, but the "Russiagate" scam within the U.S., run directly by MI6 agent Christopher Steele and his assets within the U.S., has collapsed. Now, the operatives in that attempted coup against the U.S. government — including John Brennan, James Clapper, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and several recently fired FBI operatives — are facing possible criminal charges for the most blatant act of treason in modern U.S. history, all on behalf of the British Empire.

To make matters worse for the pathetic would-be "M" and her cohort "BoJo," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who would likely win an election against May if it were held at this time, has demanded that May present evidence (if any exists) of the nerve agent used in the Skripal attack to the Russians, insisting (like President Trump) that talking with the Russians was absolutely necessary. He also reminded the country in a BBC interview this morning of the catastrophic results of Tony Blair's earlier faked intelligence about Iraq's WMD.

And driving the nail in deeper, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders confirmed that the U.K. nerve agent attack was not mentioned at all in the in Trump-Putin phone call!

The new paradigm is coming into focus globally: not only did Trump congratulate Putin on winning six more years, he also said it was good that China has done away with term limits — because, he said, Xi Jinping is a great leader.

Xi Jinping yesterday spoke to the closing session of the 13th National People's Congress, expressing confidence that the Chinese rejuvenation will continue and expand, with China contributing even more to world governance and world development through the New Silk Road. "Let the sunshine of a community with a shared future for humanity illuminate the world," he concluded.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche said yesterday that Presidents Trump, Putin and Xi are asserting true leadership to the world, while the desperate acts of the British Empire are beginning to backfire. In the past, British imperial intrigue was backed up by weak U.S. leaders, who even took the lead in enforcing British policy, as in the Indochina War, the Iraq War, the Libya War, and in the radical free market policies which kept the former colonized nations in economic backwardness, while bringing ruin to the industrialized nations in Europe and North America.

But Trump has refused to fall prey to the "special relationship," insisting instead that the imperial division of the world into East and West is to be no more. In defeating the coup plotters, he is also positioned to carry out his pledge to return the U.S. to the American System of physical economy, leaving the failed "free market" British model behind in favor of Hamiltonian directed credit to rebuild the American industrial infrastructure. The situation is still extremely dangerous, but never have we been so close to ending the very existence of Empire once and for all.

Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Lead
Leaflets
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Cambridge Analytica: SCL, The Heart of the British Establishment: Christopher Steele's Inside Accomplices?

A bombshell piece published March 20th by investigative journalist Liam O'Hare, entitled "SCL, a Very British Coup" in Bella Caledonia raises profound new issues regarding British meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections. Those following the news may be aware of stories over the past 48 hours claiming that Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm employed by the Trump campaign, stole data from Facebook compromising the privacy of many Americans.  Across the pond, Britain's news Channel 4 caught Cambridge executive Andrew Nix bragging about using dirty tricks, including bribery and sex honey pots, to entrap politicians and subvert elections.  Nix was suspended as a result of the Channel 4 sting videos by the company.

Who is supposed to be at fault here?  Donald Trump for hiring this gang of miscreants after Steve Bannon, the Mercers, and others dragged Cambridge Analytica into Trump's campaign from Ted Cruz's campaign, where Bannon, the Mercers, and Cambridge previously operated? Or Facebook, already correctly called a primary intelligence and personality profiling mechanism, by Edward Snowden?

O'Hare's piece indicates that pointing the finger at Trump or at Facebook are very, very serious diversions here.  He profiles the investors, Board, and activities of the parent company, SCL (Strategic Communications Laboratories).  O'Hare says the Board is "an array of Lords, Tory donors, ex-British army officers and defense contractors," offering military grade psy ops as a private company. This is a scandal that cuts to the heart of the British establishment.  According to The Observer, Cambridge Analytica and SCL are not separate entities.  For all practical purposes they are one and the same.

The organization boasts that it has conducted behavioral change programs in over 60 countries with clients including the British Ministry of Defense, the U.S. State Department, and NATO. SCL has a contract with the U.S. State Department to counter terrorist propaganda and disinformation.  The company participated in "countering Russia propaganda operations" in support of Ukraine for NATO.  This puts them right in the center of the Christopher Steele, Victoria Nuland, Project Democracy anti-Russia, pro-Kiev operations in the State Department.

Mark Turnball, who heads up SCL elections, spent 18 years at the disgraced British intelligence-connected public relations firm Bell Pottinger.  He headed up the Pentagon-funded PR campaign for Bell Pottinger in occupied Iraq which included production of fake Al Qaeda videos, according to O'Hare. The firm is headed by Nigel Oakes, who, according to the website, PowerBase, has links to the British royals and was once rumored to be associated with MI5.

Oakes says he uses the same techniques as Aristotle and Hitler. The president of SCL is Sir Geoffrey Pattie, the Defense Secretary in Margaret Thatcher's government.  "The British military and royal establishment links to SCL are further highlighted by another Director, Rear Adm. John Tolhurst, a former Assistant Director of Naval Warfare in the Ministry of Defense and aide de camp to the Queen," according to O'Hare's profile.

O'Hare ends his stunning profile with the following words: "We finally have the most concrete evidence yet of shadowy actors using dirty tricks in order to rig elections.  But these characters aren't operating from Moscow intelligence bunkers. Instead they are British, Eton educated, headquartered in the City of London and have close ties to Her Majesty's government."



Trump's Spokeswoman Says That White House Believes U.S.-Russia Dialogue Is a Good Thing

Following President Trump's announcement of his call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the establishment press whores were downright apopletic when White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders' press briefing came around. Did the President confront Putin on Russian aggression? Could he possibly believe the Russian elections were fair, since the U.K. and Senator McCain don't? Are you telling us he didn't confront Putin on election meddling? On the poisoning in the U.K.?

No less than six times Sanders replied that the President believes dialogue with Russia is in U.S. interest.

"We want to continue to have a dialogue with Russia, and continue to talk about some of the shared interests we have, whether it's North Korea, Iran, and, particularly as the President noted today, slowing the tensions when it comes to an arms race, something that is clearly important to both leaders," Sanders stated over and over. We will "continue to be tough" on Russia, but "the President finds there to be an importance in having that dialogue with Russia so that we can talk about some of the big problems that face the world.... It is important for a lot of the safety and security people across the globe."

Demanding that she answer whether the White House believes the election in Russia was free and fair, Sanders slammed the implicit "regime change" axiom: "We're focused on our elections. We don't get to dictate how other countries operate. What we do know is that Putin has been elected in their country, and that's not something that we can dictate to them how they operate.  We can only focus on the freeness and the fairness of our elections, something we 100% fully support...."

Perhaps the understatement of the day coming after the briefing was the tweet by an enraged British journalist present:

"White House spokeswoman confirms U.K. nerve agent attack was not mentioned in Trump-Putin phone call. Deeply frustrating for Downing Street." 


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

