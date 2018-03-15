The Role of the British Has Never Been Clearer

First it was Tony Blair's "dodgy dossier" on Saddam Hussein's WMD which unleashed the pathetic George W. Bush to turn the entire Mideast (with help from Obama) into a terrorist hell hole. Then came claims of Bashir Assad's use of chemical weapons, tricking Trump into a missile attack on a Syrian airbase. Then came British Intelligence operative Christopher Steele's own "dodgy dossier," launching a regime- change effort against the government of the United States based on fairy tales about Trump and Russia. Now, Prime Minister Theresa May, typically without evidence, declares there is "no alternative conclusion" but that the "Russian state" is responsible for the nerve agent attack in the London district of Salisbury, "an unlawful use of force against the United Kingdom." We must all unite against the evil Russians, May and her controllers are screaming.

It is all self-evidently nonsense, but there is desperation in the British Empire. For fifty years Lyndon LaRouche has documented the British Empire's historic hatred of the United States, and the systematic takeover of U.S. government policy through Wall Street and other assets following the death of FDR and the assassination of JFK. Few listened. "The British Empire is dead," we'd often hear, followed by the insistence that the only empire today is the Russian Empire, or the American Empire, depending on which of the British Empire's controlled environments one chose to inhabit.

But it is not working so easily this time. The London Guardian yesterday showed the level of panic in the Empire: "Throughout the day," they editorialize, "the UK worked hard diplomatically in Washington to persuade Trump to set aside his desire for a rapport with Putin, and recognise that Russia was the only country that had the means or the motive to seek to kill Skripal," the Russian double agent who was hit with a nerve agent last week together with his daughter. But, they whine, "Trump offered only a reluctant acceptance of the British case, but did not directly ascribe responsibility to Russia.... It would be a blow to Anglo-US relations if Trump refused to accept the British intelligence assessment, but since his election he has felt under siege over allegations that he colluded with Russia to win the presidency, and he believes former British intelligence officers have been feeding those allegations."

Indeed he does, and that effort to use lies concocted by MI6 to bring down his presidency has now been thoroughly discredited. The former Obama intelligence officials who peddled the British lies have been caught red-handed running a treasonous attack on the U.S. Government, and could (and should) soon be in jail.

Prime Minister May is not running free within the UK, either. It is increasingly likely that Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would win an election if it comes to that, as it may, and the Tories are trailing Corbyn's Labour Party in the polls for the upcoming local elections. Corbyn directly challenged May's actions against Russia in the Parliament yesterday, asking if she would follow the rules of the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) and provide Russia with samples of the nerve agent and wait the required ten days. May blustered that she had given the Russians enough time, and that there was consensus from all the back benchers, that Corbyn was out of line, and that she was expelling 23 Russian diplomats. In a move that will certainly strike terror in the hearts of the Russians, May also announced that the Royal Family will not attend the World Cup in Russia.

The British oligarchs' fear is legitimate. The Empire will not survive the coming together of the United States, Russia, China, Africa, Ibero-America — and even the people of Europe and the U.K. — in the new paradigm represented by the spirit of the New Silk Road. They are willing to risk thermonuclear war to prevent that new paradigm, but their time is running out. It is a moment of great potential, if the human race rises to the occasion.