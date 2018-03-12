The West Has Been Outwitted, But the Warmongers Are Panicked and Pushing for War

The West has been "sleepwalking, in their arrogance," said Helga Zepp-LaRouche this weekend, first missing the boat on China's New Silk Road, and now outflanked by Vladimir Putin's dramatic announcement on March 1 that Russia has successfully developed weapon systems based on new physical principles which render the entire missile defense system deployed around Russia and China to be useless, obsolete. The pathetic effort to discredit the Putin announcement as a hoax, based on the fact that he used animations to demonstrate the new hypersonic missile rather than videos, fell flat yesterday as the Russian Ministry of Defense posted videos of the successful testing of the Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missile.

The response from the criminal gang that constituted the Obama Administration — who are increasingly being exposed by courageous members of the U.S. Congress as complicit in the criminal effort by British MI6 to bring down the U.S. government of Donald Trump — have now shown their hand completely, setting up a new organization called "National Security Action." The organization, a virtual who's who of the Obama Administration, is explicitly aimed at removing Trump from the Presidency, and returning to Obama's preparation for war against Russia and China. Composed of 68 of the leading members of the Obama Administration (they should be dubbed "The 68ers" in honor of the unleashing of the counter-culture in the 1960s, which drove the country into economic and social disintegration), their policy documents declare Trump "unfit to lead," that he is "reckless" for exposing and cleaning out the corruption in the FBI and elsewhere, and, most blatantly, that "Instead of confronting Vladimir Putin over his brazen and ongoing attack on our democracy, Trump bows to the whims of Moscow," and refuses to "stand up to China." While Trump's visit to Beijing last November brought home $283 billion in Chinese investments in U.S. infrastructure, industry and agriculture, as part of Trump's dedication to restore the American economy, the pathetic "68ers" ignore that, and only complain (falsely) that the "Trump family businesses received special deals after Trump met with the Chinese President."

Ironically, one of their complaints is that "Trump's erratic behavior has raised the risk of a catastrophic conflict with North Korea." This document was released on Feb. 27, only days before the historic breakthrough March 8 in resolving the Korea crisis, when Trump agreed to meet Kim Jong-un for denuclearization talks. It was the Obama Administration which refused to talk to North Korea — in fact, they welcomed North Korea building nuclear weapons, as that served as an excuse for the massive nuclear weapon and missile system buildup around China, known as Obama's "pivot to Asia." Trump has declared the "pivot" to be finished, and achieved the breakthrough in Korea by working closely with China and Russia. So who "raised the risk of catastrophic conflict," and is still doing so today?

The fact is, the Silk Road Spirit is winning, and those nations which are being left behind have only themselves to blame, for clinging to the City of London and Wall Street, rather than listening to the wise words of Lyndon LaRouche to restore the American System of physical economy and join the New Silk Road.