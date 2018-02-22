THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

New International Economic Order
London-Saudi Global Terror
Kiev Regime Provoking Fascist War in Europe

February 22, 2018
Clashes in Kyiv, Ukraine. Events of February 18, 2014. (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Mstyslav_Chernov)
Recall that the network which is now driving the Russia-gate coup attempt against President Donald Trump — the exact network — also carried out the coup against the elected government in Ukraine in 2014, putting in place a fascist government hand-picked by Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Obama's representative for the regime change operation. British MI6 official Christopher Steele, who provided the fraudulent dossier behind Russia-gate which has been used by the Obama intelligence chiefs and the Hillary Clinton campaign to launch the coup attempt against Trump, is the same British intelligence official who provided the Obama administration with over 100 reports on Ukraine, orchestrating Obama's support for the violent neo-nazi gangs on the Maidan who brought down the government.

Now, that "democratic" color-revolution is showing its colors ever more starkly. The same neo-nazi gangs from the Maidan are now running classic brown-shirt attacks in Kiev, breaking windows and defacing the offices of Russian linked offices and banks, with police looking on. Meanwhile President Poroshenko is preparing the nation for full scale war against Russian "aggressors." The Russian Foreign Ministry issued official warnings Monday against the "extremely dangerous trends unfolding in Ukraine today which threaten international stability and security," and noted: "It's a shame that Europe and the United States have clearly not learned the tragic lessons of the past century."

EIR warned at the time of the 2014 Ukraine color-revolution that the result would be the re-emergence of fascism in Europe, and, in the Feb. 24, 2017 EIR report, "Obama and Soros: Nazis in Ukraine 2014 — U.S. in 2017?," that there would be the same result in the U.S. if the process was not reversed.

Now, the coup attempt against Trump by these operatives is being publicly exposed by a few courageous members of Congress as a British-instigated operation. As EIR has documented, the British intention is to save the Empire, by undermining Trump's stated goal of establishing friendly relations with Russia and China. The corrupted intelligence team under Obama — Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Mueller — have been shown to be criminal operatives against the Constitutional government of the nation. Most recently, the Judge overseeing Gen. Michael Flynn's guilty plea for lying to the FBI — the "big catch" of the Mueller investigation — has demanded that Mueller turn over exculpatory evidence to Flynn's lawyers which had been withheld, illegally, by Mueller, showing that the officials who interviewed Flynn had concluded that he had not lied or committed any other crime in his meeting with the Russian Ambassador, but Mueller had rejected these facts in order to close in on the President. Some are advising Flynn to take back his guilty plea, which was coerced by Mueller by threatening bankruptcy through legal costs and threatening to prosecute his son.

Not only is Russia-gate disintegrating, but the alternative to the fascist threats in Europe and the United States, in the form of the New Silk Road "peace through development" cooperation with China and Russia, continues to grow and inspire nations and people in every part of the world. The choice is increasingly stark: global warfare in an age of thermonuclear weapons, or a new paradigm based on the common aims of mankind. It is time for all people of good will to join with LaRouche to establish this new paradigm, and a new Renaissance. There is nothing that prevents human beings from creating such a new future, but it must be done before the empire, like the dying breed of dinosaurs that they resemble, provokes a war rather than lose their imperial power.

