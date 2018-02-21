China Tells West: Don't Be Envious of Belt and Road; Join In!

An article in today's edition of China's Global Times usefully reiterates what has been Chinese President Xi Jinping's consistent message to the West: Join us in the Belt and Road Initiative, and all parties will win.

The Global Times piece dismisses the endless slanders against China for its role in helping Africa develop through the Belt and Road Initiative, as "fueled by envy." And it suggests instead that "perhaps it is now time that the Western countries upped their games," and join in the development of Africa—and implicitly of the whole world.

Given this obvious reality—that all parties stand to benefit from a New Paradigm of cooperation and joint development initiatives—qualified observers in China and other Belt and Road nations are scratching their heads in disbelief at the systemic, suicidal insanity that seems to have swept the West. This Old Paradigm's inability to face reality was on display in full technicolor at the recent Munich Security Conference; in the unending slanders against Russia and China, and threats to "contain" them; in the continuing war provocations around Syria and the Korean Peninsula; in the inability of Germany to produce a viable new government; and above all in the British-run Russiagate circus that continues to dominate the Western media.

Journalist Finian Cunningham, writing in RT about the Munich Security Conference, captured the gist of it: "For this superficial and tenuous case [the 13 indictments] to be held up by American politicians as `an act of war' by Russia on the U.S. is ludicrous. Insanity has indeed taken hold of mainstream American discourse." Cunningham added that "many alternative rational observers in the U.S. and Europe are able to perceive that the Russiagate narrative is collapsing from lack of evidence."

That is true. It is clear that the British-Mueller operation is in disarray, and that it is still scrambling to recover from the exposure the LaRouche movement spearheaded around the Steele dossier. U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, not waiting for Mueller et al. to regain the initiative, has just opened a new flank: He has issued a letter to a dozen or more unnamed current and former government officials, instructing them to answer 10 highly uncomfortable and compromising questions about when they knew of the Steele dossier, to whom they circulated it, and so on—or else they will face compulsory subpoenas to do so.

But as useful as these skirmishes are, they are insufficient. They do not add up to a winning strategy to fully end geopolitics in 2018, and create a New Paradigm, as Helga Zepp-LaRouche has repeatedly stated must be done. That strategy requires winning a war in the domain of ideas, against the very hypotheses which underlie the geopolitical, zero-sum-game worldview, and its bestial concept of man. These are the ideas which have led us into multiple world wars, and the current threat of a new, and likely final one.

Lyndon LaRouche addressed this underlying, most fundamental of battles in his groundbreaking July 1994 essay, "How Bertrand Russell Became an Evil Man," written scarcely months after being released from prison after five years of incarceration at the hands of the same British-Mueller apparatus that is now targeting President Trump. LaRouche wrote:

"Britain's Lord Bertrand Russell has been, beyond any reasonable doubt, the most evil public figure of the passing [20th] century.... There is nothing essential in Russell which is not repetition of what had been written by [Lord Shelburne's lackey,] the founder of the British foreign intelligence service, Jeremy Bentham, now more than two hundred years ago....

"[This is] the British philosophical radicalism of Shelburne's lackeys, and of the Huxley family and Russell later. Bertrand Russell, while he lived, was a purebred Venetian dog of that Shelburne type.... Understand this, and you understand Russell. Understand Russell in that way, and you begin to understand the past 600 years of European and world history. Then you begin to understand the important features of the now-fading present century."

Helga Zepp-LaRouche yesterday summarized that higher task at hand:

"At this moment in history, we have to recruit more people to our organization. We have the solution with Lyndon LaRouche's Four Laws, which is super-urgent because the next financial crash could happen at any moment. And we must escalate the debate for the U.S. to join with the Belt and Road Initiative, not only to rebuild the infrastructure in the U.S., but to do exactly what this Global Times article said: join efforts with China in Africa to build that continent.

"We have to become very serious about recruiting to our organization. I don't think that we need any gimmicks; we need people to become passionate about saving civilization, and moving the world into a New Paradigm. And since we have all this ammunition, I think we have to go with it like warrior angels and uplift the population. Because with the insanity of Muellergate and Russiagate, the demonization of Russia and China, this is the course to World War III. The only way we can stop that is with a New Paradigm in the thinking of the people. And that is what we should discuss with them, and that is why they should join us.