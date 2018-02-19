THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Stop WWIII

Demand the Ouster of the Whole FBI (Mis-)Leadership!

February 19, 2018
A former main pedestrian entrance to the FBI building. (Tim Evanson / Flickr)
PDF icon 20180219-demand-ouster-fbi.pdf

It wouldn't have taken much of an "investigation." Alarmed citizens had given the FBI not one, but two completely specific, credible tips that Nikolas Cruz would massacre high-school students exactly as he did on Feb. 14. And if the FBI had bothered to mount any investigation at all in response, it would also have found, long before the killings, a third, additional warning that some journalists found within two days afterwards: that Cruz belonged to an "Instagram" chat group where he made similar threats. He showed off his "arsenal" of seven guns, and wrote, "I think I am going to kill people."

President Trump tweeted yesterday, "Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russia collusion with the Trump campaign. There is no collusion. Get back to basics and make us all proud."

Florida GOP Gov. Rick Scott also called the FBI's response to the second tip "unacceptable," and called for Director Wray's resignation. "We constantly promote 'see something, say something,' and a courageous person did just that to the FBI. And the FBI failed to act. 'See something, say something' is an incredibly important tool, and people must have confidence in the follow-through from law enforcement. The FBI Director needs to resign."

Not just the Director. Judge Jeanine Pirro, the Fox News commentator who is a former prosecutor and judge, argues rightly and with passion that the entire top echelon of the FBI must be removed. Any fiasco of this magnitude in any corporation would force the resignation or removal of all the top officers and the Board of Directors. The utter failure shown here by the FBI is so monumental that this rule must apply here.

The FBI could not be bothered to investigate before the massacre, but afterwards, it had the chutzpah to go before television cameras to lie that the Facebook post reported in September, which had Nikolas Cruz's name on it, was insufficient to establish a "positive identification." Not only did they have the name, but in fact, Facebook collects additional data to facilitate such identification.

But is this the first such total failure? What about 9/11? And then, we know that Russia had given the FBI warnings about the Boston bombers. Judge Pirro says she knows that serial abuser Larry Nassar had been on the FBI's radar screen for years. Fiasco after fiasco. She says that there are honest men and women in the FBI, but they are sidelined and denied promotion by top management. The entire top echelon must go. Her ten-minute statement yesterday is worth watching.

Monday, February 19, 2018
Lead
Leaflets
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Class #2 What is Geopolitics, Part I—History

Harley Schlanger, representative of the Schiller Institute and spokesperson for LaRouchePAC, will discuss the sordid history of global geopolitics in the second of our... read more

New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
Four Laws, US Presidency
There Is No Russian Threat, There Is No China Threat — Only the British Threat

You would be forgiven if you awoke this morning and read the morning paper or listened to the U.S. news outlets and concluded that you had passed through a time-warp, waking up in the early 1950s. "The Russians are... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Four Laws, US Presidency
'Democracy': Is It The General Welfare Principle Or Partisan Paralysis And Regime-Change War?

The Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing yesterday, with the leaders of the U.S. intelligence agencies, was an anti-Russia, anti-China riot by Senators and witnesses alike. The new McCarthyite political... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, Four Laws, US Presidency
The World Is Moving in Two Directions — The Defining "Issue"? To Serve the Common Good

The world is moving in two directions. The New Silk Road development paradigm is gathering force. Meanwhile, the Old Paradigm of monetarism and geopolitics, though expiring, continues to pose dangerous threats. An... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Four Laws, LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
Science, Happiness, and the End of Geopolitics

Over the last 72 hours, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence did everything he could to derail the incipient opening and dialogue between high-level representatives of North and South Korea at the Winter Olympics—but... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
British Intelligence Now Shown Leading The Coup Against Trump; We Can Defeat Them

The last 48 hours have seen it revealed, by the British Foreign Office in a court case in London and by the Washington Post in a lengthy article, that not just "former" MI6 agent Christopher Steele's dossier, but... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee