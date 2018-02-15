THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

There Is No Russian Threat, There Is No China Threat — Only the British Threat

February 15, 2018
Russian President Putin visits the Rostselmash plant. Putin learned about the enterprise’s activities, toured the tractor and harvester assembly floors and looked over some of the plant’s finished products. Feb 1, 2018. (en.kremlin.ru)
You would be forgiven if you awoke this morning and read the morning paper or listened to the U.S. news outlets and concluded that you had passed through a time-warp, waking up in the early 1950s. "The Russians are coming," you hear first —they are trying to snatch the elections. "The Chinese threaten our society," comes next — they are infiltrating our schools, poisoning our children's minds with anti-democratic propaganda.

Sen. Joe McCarthy? FBI Chief J. Edgar Hoover? No, this was today's Sen. Marco Rubio and FBI Chief Christopher Wray, speaking Tuesday at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with America's leading intelligence chiefs. And, as we have seen over the past weeks, the anti-China hysteria is exceeding even that against Russia, especially now that the entire Russia-gate scam is being publicly exposed as a British-instigated coup attempt, orchestrated by MI6 and the Obama Administration intelligence chiefs, just as EIR had revealed in its pamphlet "Robert Mueller is a Legal Assassin."

Sen. Rubio said that, although the Kremlin poses a serious threat, and is trying to interfere in the 2018 U.S. elections, China is "the biggest issue of our time." FBI Chief Wray joined in, accusing Chinese professors, scientists, and students of being "non-traditional collectors" — i.e., spies. "The Bureau is actively investigating some Chinese government-backed groups that are facilitating dialogues between Chinese and American academics," Wray said, adding that he had "concerns" about the Confucius Institutes, and that the FBI has "developed appropriate investigations into them."

And yet, the President of the United States has consistently insisted that the US must build friendly relations with China and with Russia — in fact, he held productive discussions with Vladimir Putin and Yang Jiechi (China's leading foreign policy official) over the past week.

One of the clearest and wisest proposals to President Trump on how to succeed in his bold vision for rebuilding America's collapsed infrastructure, was published today on China's CGTN website. In an article titled "Make America Great Again — With Chinese Money," Dr. John Tong, a professor at the prestigious Beijing University of International Business and Economics, writes that Trump's $1.5 billion infrastructure plan is an excellent and necessary idea, but (as is being asked across the U.S.) where is the money going to come from?

"I have a great idea," Dr. Tong writes. He notes that China has $3 trillion in reserves, mostly in US government debt. "This money can be readily used for Chinese investors to participate in America's infrastructure boom." He poses that "China's current account trade-surplus can be somehow transformed into a capital account stock, in the form of money invested in America as permanent equity shareholders, and more importantly permanent stakeholders of a stable and prosperous Sino-US economic relationship.

"The "somehow" in this idea is well known to readers of this briefing: the concept of a new National Bank, or a National Infrastructure Bank, as proposed by Lyndon LaRouche as one of his "four laws." Leading Chinese economists and officials have shown great interest in the proposal, as a means of swapping their enormous U.S. debt holdings into equity in such a bank, thus bypassing those who are sabotaging Chinese investment in the U.S. on "security" grounds, while turning the debt into credit for rebuilding the United States. Alexander Hamilton would be proud.

With few exceptions, the members of Congress, and even many of the people in the President's inner circle, would rather defend the bankrupt western financial system than allow the adoption of a new, functioning system based on the win-win policies of the New Silk Road and a Hamiltonian reorganization of the banks — even if it means depression and war. The President has gained in his support from the American people over the past months by standing up to the lies about Russian and Chinese "aggression," and by insisting on scientific and industrial progress against the zero-growthers and greenies. He is well situated at this moment to adopt the LaRouche policies against the Lords of Wall Street. People of good will must organize the support needed to make this a reality now.

Thursday, February 15, 2018
