British Intelligence Now Shown Leading The Coup Against Trump; We Can Defeat Them

In six months, the pamphlet from the LaRouche Political Action Committee exposing the history of Robert Mueller, the "amoral legal assassin" deployed to remove Donald Trump from the Presidency, has circulated widely and had an enormous impact.

Now, with parts of the "get-Trump" force thoroughly discredited, it is possible to go for the very head of the beast — British intelligence and the British geopolitics which President Trump threatens to overthrow.

The pamphlet stated boldly from the first, that Mueller and the entire drive to stop Trump, since 2015, was coming from British intelligence and the British "imperial" oligarchy.

The last 48 hours have seen it revealed, by the British Foreign Office in a court case in London and by the Washington Post in a lengthy article, that not just "former" MI6 agent Christopher Steele's dossier, but multiple British intelligence assets are involved — as is the Foreign Office — and are deployed from the top to get Trump. And deploying them at the top? "Former" chief of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove. The same Dearlove who commissioned his own infamous "dossier" for Tony Blair, which "proved" Saddam Hussein had nuclear and chemical weapons!

That dossier disgraced Secretary of State Colin Powell and launched the disastrous Cheney-Bush 2003-2011 invasion of Iraq. This British campaign, using the "Steele dossier," was intended to dictate to the United States that it was not permitted to have a President who wanted cooperative relations with Russia or China.

It was British Intelligence Services that meddled in our 2016 election. London's MI6 Foreign Intelligence peddled British filth about Trump and Russia through Obama's intelligence officials and the Clinton campaign, in order to disrupt the Trump campaign and Presidency.

Russia and the United States have been real or potential allies for centuries dating to the League of Armed Neutrality which helped win our Revolutionary War, to the Russian naval intervention against British support to the slave power in our Civil War, to the U.S.-Russian collaboration against Hitler which Sir Winston Churchill worked to destroy.

The same has been true of U.S. relations with China, in World War II and earlier. Now China invites the United States to join in expanding the Belt and Road Initiative, a global economic rebuilding and poverty-eradication project far greater than the Marshall Plan.

We need international agreements to build the most crucial new infrastructure worldwide, accepting China's leadership in its Belt and Road Initiative. America itself has huge deficits for urgent new economic infrastructure, and needs to form a national credit institution to participate; a new Rooseveltian Reconstruction Finance Corporation, or a Hamiltonian national bank.

We need coordinated reinstatement of Glass-Steagall bank separation across the United States and Europe, before London and Wall Street take our economies into another, worse crash.

The United States would not accomplish these things if it had allowed a President to be removed at will, to comply with the British geopolitical doctrine of regime-change wars and great-power confrontations.

The memos which have now come out from the House Intelligence Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee have blown open the Steele dossier and its use against Trump. Those exposed by these memos are quite unhappy, will try to recoup the drive to remove the President, unless truly defeated.

LaRouchePAC's "Robert Mueller" dossier, if circulated en masse, can do that.

And it should not be forgotten that President Trump is getting "the LaRouche treatment" from the same Robert Mueller who launched the prosecutions of Lyndon LaRouche 35 years ago.