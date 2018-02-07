The British Have Shown Their Hand

The British Foreign Office on Monday intervened in a London High Court hearing in the case of former MI6 official Christopher Steele. Steele's lawyer is attempting to quash an earlier court order for Steele to submit himself to a deposition regarding one of the many lies in the now-famous dossier he prepared in order to bring down the President of the United States. The case was brought by Russian citizen Aleksej Gubarev, who was falsely accused by Steele of hacking into the computers of the Democratic Party in the U.S. (which, as former NSA expert Bill Binney has shown, never happened). The details can be read below — but what is critical is the fact that the Foreign Office, which supervises MI6, sent a lawyer to the court "in case the government felt it necessary to request any testimony by Steele was limited to protect official secrets," as BBC reported.

Why are the British so intent on preventing the truth to come out about Steele's role, and the British role generally, in the attempted coup against President Trump? The fact is, the entire "Russiagate" case against Trump is melting down, while Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Devin Nunes have focused in on the primary role of British intelligence agent Steele as the key criminal conspirator. The desperate British effort to regain control over their former colony is in grave danger.

And this is not an isolated development. The world has entered a conjunctural crisis, which can not be sustained for many more months, or even days. The financial system is bloated beyond repair, with fictitious debt issuances designed to cover over the speculative bubble with more speculative paper. The demands from the lords of Wall Street and the City of London for the nations of the world to accept austerity, and to follow IMF dictates, are now falling on deaf ears, as nearly the entire developing world is joining in the new paradigm offered by China through the New Silk Road, bringing railroads, water projects, industry and hope to the former colonial nations of the world.

And in the United States, President Trump has stood up to the corrupted Obama intelligence chiefs, denounced the witchhunt, and even invited the Russian intelligence chiefs to Washington (to the absolute horror of the regime change crowd), to cooperate in the urgent business of solving real world problems.

This is a propitious moment for the President. In the last two weeks alone, he not only arranged for the visit of the Russian intelligence chiefs, despite the Congressional sanctions which had been imposed on them, but he also rejected the Congressional demand to impose new sanctions on Russia. He approved the release of the "Nunes memo" exposing Steele and the Obama-era FBI/DOJ crimes. He gave a State of the Union address which garnered 70% or more support from the American people, precisely because he inspired hope in a recovery of the decayed U.S. economy, an end to the epidemic of opiates and other drugs, and the restoration of America's former greatness.

Thus, President Trump is relatively well situated to meet the impending collapse of the financial bubble in the stock and bond markets. There is only one way to save the western economies from this inevitable break down — a process which has a precedent in the policies of Franklin Roosevelt's in the 1930s, which saved the U.S. from the depression and saved the world from fascism. The fictitious capital must be eliminated, through a Glass-Steagall reform of the banking system, so that the federal government can use the power vested in it by the U.S. Constitution to establish a national bank, to issue credit directed into the real economy, and unleash a massive scientific research and development process to shape an optimistic future for mankind.

This is what LaRouche has called his Four Laws. Resolutions supporting the Four Laws are now being introduced into the legislative branches in states across the country. President Trump, who in the past has openly called for this Hamiltonian "American System" economic policy, is now situated to implement them, despite the fact that he is surrounded by Wall Street operatives who oppose it, and who demand the nation's subservience to the worthless speculative debt, even if it means economic chaos and global war. The current instability in the stock market is but a hint of the pending crash of the bubble.

But, if the good people of the United States and Europe mobilize themselves and others to join with LaRouche in implementing the Four Laws, and joining the New Silk Road, as LaRouche has formulated and promoted over these past fifty years, then the vision of a New Paradigm for Mankind is within our grasp.