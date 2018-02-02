BOMBSHELL: "The Memo" Details One Small Step in the Conspiracy; Go After the Whole Thing on Behalf of All of Mankind

The pundit class and the Democratic Party have gone absolutely bonkers over the past week over the release of the four page memo authored by the House Intelligence Committee, following declassification by President Trump.

You are told: Don’t even look at it or think about it because it could help Trump. John McCain went so far as to say the whole memo was the devil’s work of Russian President Vladamir Putin. Most surprisingly, with respect to what used to be called the “Democratic” Party, we now are witnessing them cheering and cheering our surveillance police state, prosecutorial misconduct, and outright fraud on the FISA court as if it all was as American as apple pie. Don’t look at that ugly man behind the curtain, folks, just pretend and watch our magic show.

They are shrieking like the stuck pigs they are.

Here is what The Memo says coupled with our initial comments:

The FBI and the Department of Justice obtained an initial FISA warrant for surveillance of Trump volunteer Carter Page and three 90 day renewals of that surveillance authority. Former FBI Director James Comey signed three FISA applications and now fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe signed one. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, infamous, with McCabe, for entrapping Michael Flynn and otherwise for standing down the entire Department of Justice from defending President Trump’s immigration orders, Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein each signed one or more FISA applications. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that no surveillance warrant of Page would have been sought absent the Christopher Steele dossier.

They did this without once telling the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that the dossier compiled by British intelligence agent Steele was an essential part of the FISA application and that the Steele dossier, a British intelligence workproduct, had been paid for by President Trump’s political opponent, Hillary Clinton and her DNC, despite the fact that the FBI and Justice Department knew this. The FBI had also agreed to pay Steele for the same information.

The FISA application, first submitted in October 2016, cited a September 23, 2016 Yahoo News article by Michael Isikoff as corroborative of the Steele memo allegations when, in fact, the Yahoo News article was the product of leaks by Steele to Michael Isikoff.

In September of 2016, Steele told former top DOJ official Bruce Ohr, in unauthorized meetings, that he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being President.” Ohr’s wife was working for Fusion GPS, the Democratic Party cutout to British intelligence, which employed Steele. This is before the first FISA application concerning Page was made. Steele was suspended and then terminated as an FBI informant because he disclosed his relationship to the FBI in an October 30,2016 Mother Jones article authored by David Corn. Apparently, this fact was never made known to the FISC.

After he was terminated the FBI itself assessed Steele’s claims as only minimally corroborated and FBI Director Comey subsequently testified that Steele’s claims were “salacious and unverified.” All of this also was never told to the FISC. Despite this, Obama’s intelligence chiefs briefed Trump on the Steele dossier on January 17, 2017. This incident, only briefly described in The Memo, is what James Comey later called his “J. Edgar Hoover” moment in his Senate testimony. It was arranged that the entire salacious and disgusting British intelligence dump would be leaked after that meeting to the national news media, greeting Donald Trump’s presidency with the claim that he was a Putin Manchurian candidate who cavorted with Russian prostitutes on the same bed where the Obama’s slept.

According to The MEMO Steele lied to the FBI about his media contacts on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. This, in all probability, is the reason why Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsay Graham referred Christopher Steele to the FBI for criminal investigation.

So, we have a clear abuse of FISA, a fraud on that court. Material facts about surveillance of an American political campaign, and an American citizen, set into motion by the campaign’s political opponent and their allies in the Obama administration were concealed from the Court by the FBI and the Department of Justice.

But there is much, much more here. Steele’s dirty work was used by the Clinton campaign and the Obama Administration, in collusion with the media, in an attempt to defeat Donald Trump’s bid for the Presidency. The subsequent Russiagate and Mueller investigations have been used in an attempt to destroy the Trump Presidency. The entire Russiagate myth, promulgated by Obama and the British, have destroyed U.S. Russian relations and endangered the entire world.

We published the full story and the reasons why this is occurring months back. It is not what you think. Read the dossier, "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him." All of it, all of it, needs to be investigated and prosecuted. We will have more to say over the next 72 hours.