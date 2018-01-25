THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

American Credit System
Stop WWIII

Truth Oozes out on Russia-Gate Fraud; Escalate to Defeat the British Coup

January 25, 2018
FBI Director Robert Mueller acknowledges applause during President Barack Obama's remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 21, 2013. The President announced James Comey, right, as his nominee to succeed Mueller. (Official White House Photo)

The truth is oozing out on the Russia-Gate fraud, and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was put in to be a 'legal assassin.' New revelations verify this almost every day now. This is the time to escalate to defeat the whole British coup operation, as the danger increases of economic blow-out and neo-con driven war.

Among the latest confirmations of the coup modus operandi, is security expert Bill Binney's evaluation of the FBI claim to be "missing" five months of texts between two top FBI anti-Trump operatives, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. It "smells to high heaven," Binney said, in several interviews this week, in which he explained the National Security Agency capabilities involved, to capture, retain and trace communications.

One of the Strzok-Page texts actually publicly produced, from the day after the Nov. 2016 election, makes reference to their intent to resort to a "secret society" meeting, now that Trump won. Yesterday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said he has an informant who knows such "secret society" confabs did then take place, at sites outside the FBI. He and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA,) Chairman of the Judiciary Committee sent a letter yesterday to the Justice Department Inspector General, demanding by Jan. 29 to know everything about the "missing" texts, including why the DOJ/FBI prevaricated on them to Congress.

On Robert Mueller himself, revelations of his crimes related to 9/11, are now getting wider publicity. Last week the Broward Bulldog (Florida) reported that Mueller, as a top FBI official, signed off on the FBI cover-up of Saudi Arabians in Sarasota, connected to the 9/11 attacks. This is being republicized in more media.

The demand is growing, to get these crimes and every other lie and cover-up out in the open, and put an end to it all. Today, Rep. Walter Jones (R-North Carolina) issued a statement supporting the release of the new memorandum from House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA,) on 2016 FBI/FISA complicity. Jones used historical terms: "I have always been a strong supporter of transparency and open government. I led the successful initiatives to declassify the 28 pages of the 9-11 report, and to declassify the previously unreleased federal files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy...."

Today, Sen. Grassley reiterated his request to the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation of "ex"-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele. Grassley, as well as Nunes, has a memorandum he is pressing to declassify and make public.

Just as Russia-Gate sags, a push for outright war is escalating, instigated by the same British coup crowd, through neo-con/neo-liberal assets. In the latest expression, a new multi-nation entity was formed in Paris Jan. 23, used as a platform to bash Russia: the "International Partnership Against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons." The Syrian government is accused of using chlorine gas this week. Unfortunately, U.S. Sec. of State Rex Tillerson got in on the act of false accusations, saying that Russia is "ultimately responsible" for chemical weapons attacks in Syria. Moreover, he said "Russia's failure to resolve the chemical weapons issue in Syria calls into question its relevance to the resolution of the overall crisis."

It is noteworthy that Tillerson came to Paris direct from London, where last weekend, he met with the inner circles of geopolitics. You see the British hand in the White House over Syria; and in the record of the infamous Christopher Steele—British intelligence operative, involvement in Ukraine, and later, in Russia-Gate.

The back-drop to all this is the impending doom of the monetarist financial system. William White, well-known economist of the BIS and OECD, spoke of it this week as a "Catch 22," where the QE policy cannot continue, without a blow-out; but, stopping it, means a blow-out. He spoke from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Rising above all this, were reports given at Davos today on the panel, "Belt and Road Impact" on the world. Top economist for Pres. Xi Jinping, Liu He spoke about what China is doing domestically and internationally, for shared development. Concretely, there is new momentum for this in the Western Hemisphere, where plans were laid this week for the Belt and Road Initiative in South and Central America, and Mexico, by China and CELAC—the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Break the British coup, and we can free the hold-out, the United States, for the New Silk Road throughout the Americas, and for the good of the world.

Thursday, January 25, 2018
Bill Binney: Elimination of Texts, Other NSA Intelligence, Was 'Deliberate'—It 'Smells to High Heaven'

Referring to "lost" Strzok/Page texts, former NSA analyst and security expert Bill Binney is speaking out in interviews this week.

On a drive-time program on the Sean Hannity Radio Show, including fellow guest Philip Haney, a whistleblower (formerly at the Department of Homeland Security), Binney replied to the question of whether lost texts could be still retrieved. He said that, unless the National Security Agency destroyed them, they would be retrievable, in NSA records. If the NSA destroyed them, there would be a trace on that as well. Binney said that the whole operation "smells to high heaven," and this has happened repeatedly. The Attorney General must act and follow the law, he demanded. He added that phone companies could be a source for the texts; otherwise, any NSA analyst's computer could find the messages, including transcripts.

In a Jan. 23 article on Sputnik, many of Binney's points are covered. He recalls that NSA was under court order to preserve information linked to warrantless wiretapping under G.W. Bush, and the FBI told by Homeland Security and the House Government Affairs Committee to preserve texts between Strzok and Page. But this intelligence has now been lost. "Could it be a coincidence that two of the U.S.'s most prominent security agencies somehow both managed to jettison intelligence they were told to keep?"

Binney charges that this information was "'deliberately' deleted since the hardware would also have to be tossed," reported Sputnik. It only makes sense that this was done deliberately, he said. "Any judge that would buy that [that it was an accident] is just a real sucker. Either they're just outright stupid or they're part of the cover-up."

According to Binney, the NSA's claims that it did not specifically target its own information is "an outright fabrication on their part.... These are all lies they're feeding the court, hoping they'll believe them because judges don't know diddly squat about national security or data storage or any technology. They're usually out there just saying, 'Tell me what to do,'" Binney stated. The probability of text messages being accidentally junked, "is next to zero.... The random probability is zero on all of it simply because not only did they delete the evidence in the FBI they also, since it's text messages going across the net, have to delete it in the NSA," Binney told Sputnik. "They have to do both agencies and to do the same kind of similar data, in both cases that is data relevant to an investigation that kind [of mistake] is virtually impossible [to be a random act]." In Binney's opinion, the loss of data is just "a conspiracy to cover up the crimes [the NSA and FBI have] been committing."

Also, Ray McGovern, analyst and fellow-founder of the VIPS, has an op-ed on Antiwar.com, "Foxes in Charge of the Intelligence Hen House." He recalls the Rosemary Woods incident on the deletion of many minutes of the Nixon tape, plus disappearance of CIA videos showing waterboarding victims at a CIA "black site" in Thailand. 


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

