Truth Oozes out on Russia-Gate Fraud; Escalate to Defeat the British Coup

The truth is oozing out on the Russia-Gate fraud, and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was put in to be a 'legal assassin.' New revelations verify this almost every day now. This is the time to escalate to defeat the whole British coup operation, as the danger increases of economic blow-out and neo-con driven war.

Among the latest confirmations of the coup modus operandi, is security expert Bill Binney's evaluation of the FBI claim to be "missing" five months of texts between two top FBI anti-Trump operatives, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. It "smells to high heaven," Binney said, in several interviews this week, in which he explained the National Security Agency capabilities involved, to capture, retain and trace communications.

One of the Strzok-Page texts actually publicly produced, from the day after the Nov. 2016 election, makes reference to their intent to resort to a "secret society" meeting, now that Trump won. Yesterday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said he has an informant who knows such "secret society" confabs did then take place, at sites outside the FBI. He and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA,) Chairman of the Judiciary Committee sent a letter yesterday to the Justice Department Inspector General, demanding by Jan. 29 to know everything about the "missing" texts, including why the DOJ/FBI prevaricated on them to Congress.

On Robert Mueller himself, revelations of his crimes related to 9/11, are now getting wider publicity. Last week the Broward Bulldog (Florida) reported that Mueller, as a top FBI official, signed off on the FBI cover-up of Saudi Arabians in Sarasota, connected to the 9/11 attacks. This is being republicized in more media.

The demand is growing, to get these crimes and every other lie and cover-up out in the open, and put an end to it all. Today, Rep. Walter Jones (R-North Carolina) issued a statement supporting the release of the new memorandum from House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA,) on 2016 FBI/FISA complicity. Jones used historical terms: "I have always been a strong supporter of transparency and open government. I led the successful initiatives to declassify the 28 pages of the 9-11 report, and to declassify the previously unreleased federal files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy...."

Today, Sen. Grassley reiterated his request to the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation of "ex"-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele. Grassley, as well as Nunes, has a memorandum he is pressing to declassify and make public.

Just as Russia-Gate sags, a push for outright war is escalating, instigated by the same British coup crowd, through neo-con/neo-liberal assets. In the latest expression, a new multi-nation entity was formed in Paris Jan. 23, used as a platform to bash Russia: the "International Partnership Against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons." The Syrian government is accused of using chlorine gas this week. Unfortunately, U.S. Sec. of State Rex Tillerson got in on the act of false accusations, saying that Russia is "ultimately responsible" for chemical weapons attacks in Syria. Moreover, he said "Russia's failure to resolve the chemical weapons issue in Syria calls into question its relevance to the resolution of the overall crisis."

It is noteworthy that Tillerson came to Paris direct from London, where last weekend, he met with the inner circles of geopolitics. You see the British hand in the White House over Syria; and in the record of the infamous Christopher Steele—British intelligence operative, involvement in Ukraine, and later, in Russia-Gate.

The back-drop to all this is the impending doom of the monetarist financial system. William White, well-known economist of the BIS and OECD, spoke of it this week as a "Catch 22," where the QE policy cannot continue, without a blow-out; but, stopping it, means a blow-out. He spoke from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Rising above all this, were reports given at Davos today on the panel, "Belt and Road Impact" on the world. Top economist for Pres. Xi Jinping, Liu He spoke about what China is doing domestically and internationally, for shared development. Concretely, there is new momentum for this in the Western Hemisphere, where plans were laid this week for the Belt and Road Initiative in South and Central America, and Mexico, by China and CELAC—the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Break the British coup, and we can free the hold-out, the United States, for the New Silk Road throughout the Americas, and for the good of the world.