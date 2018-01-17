Forward on the High Ground: The LaRouchePAC 2018 Platform

We are pushed from all sides in the U.S. and Trans-Atlantic, to sink down to the low ground, in terms of economics, culture and morality. Under assault from the City of London/Wall Street defenders of the dying monetarist system, we are pressured to fixate on mind-trap questions and "issues:" "What did Trump say, or not? What did someone else say, or not?" When all the while, reality is clear. We need the New Silk Road impetus for development. The U.S. must get on board. The new LaRouchePAC 2018 Platform, "The Campaign To Win the Future," was released yesterday, to mobilize the power to make this happen.

Also in preparation, is a new statement, on bringing the New Silk Road to the Americas. Look at the scale of crisis in the Caribbean and Central America. Child malnutrition, for example, is over 17% in the Caribbean. In Haiti, 47% of children are malnourished; 80% live in poverty. Parts of Central America are the same. These are hellholes in our hemisphere.

There is no way to "solve" the apparent U.S. "issues" of the day—e.g. the dope epidemic, "migrants," border security, jobs loss, imports, etc.—without empowering the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico too; and all the Americas.

The same is true in Africa, Southwest Asia and Europe. In Sub-Saharan Africa, there is 22% malnourishment. Medical care is a rarity. The strife induced from the evil "regime-change" policy has dislocated millions from North Africa and Southwest Asia, in Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen. Well over 1 million people have sought refuge in Europe since 2015. In 2017, more than 3,000 drowned while trying to get there across the Mediterranean Sea.

Now see what China is doing in collaboration with nations in Africa. For example, so far, 6,200 km of modern rail are done or in the works, along with power stations, dams and other projects. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has just finished a four-nation tour in Africa, planning more projects. AIIB President Jin Liqun stated this week, on the second anniversary of the bank, that it will expand lending to Africa, and also to South America.

Now look at the Americas, and what China is doing. On Jan. 19-22, Wang Yi will be in Chile for the CELAC meeting—Community of Latin American and Caribbean states—discussing development plans and raising strategic cooperation between the two regions "to a higher level," after which he will make state visits to Chile and Uruguay, both enthusiastic supporters of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Picture a development corridor "spine" running from the southernmost part of South America, northward through the Darien Gap, and Central America, still farther northward across the High Plains of the U.S. and Canada, into Alaska and the Bering Strait tunnel link into Asia and Europe. In the United States, this new corridor creates the way to "re-populate" (new cities, industry and agriculture) the central farm state counties, which in recent years, have suffered the highest rates of population exodus, drug abuse and suicide, in the nation.

Bringing this scale of development into being cannot be done simply "from the bottom up," but requires priority R&D projects and sites, to lift up productivity for a leapfrog effect. Among the important centers are the two space launch sites in Equatorial northeast South America. In Puerto Rico—now still stricken from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and the lack of rebuilding—there is the opportunity for a "Port of the Americas" on the island's south coast at Ponce, to feature on the Maritime Silk Road.

This sweeping perspective for the Americas was described today by Helga Zepp LaRouche, making the point, that we must take the high ground. From an economic perspective, from a moral perspective: Take the high ground.