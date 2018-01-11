If you live in the United States or Europe, you wouldn't believe what has just happened in the world! — because you don't read or hear anything about it.

French President Emanuel Macron, in a visit to China, has just made a commitment: France will collaborate with China's Belt and Road Initiative of great infrastructure projects across Eurasia and Africa. He and the Chinese President will particularly focus on French-Chinese cooperation developing nuclear technologies, to power the world's economies.

That's the same big Chinese "Marshall Plan" that you've heard about, how it "doesn't play by our Western rules" for transparent projects — it's just China trying to dominate Asian and African nations, and shine on the West.

Not only are the 16 countries of Eastern Europe already enthusiastic to take part in this Chinese "New Silk Road." Now a major power of Western Europe is as well — France, a permanent Security Council member.

And the invitation to the United States to join the Belt and Road Initiative is wide open.

An infrastructure initiative is exactly what the United States has been waiting for, since Donald Trump focused his Presidential campaign on it. It's there for the taking: the Belt and Road Initiative. Ask the Governor of West Virginia.

Speaking of President Trump, you wouldn't believe that the President of South Korea just yesterday gave him the credit for making the new talks between North and South Korea possible — confirming President Trump's own claim.

The same President Trump who, you know, childishly trades insults with North Korean dictator Kim, and brings us all to the edge of nuclear war, while good people all want negotiations? It seems he got the inter-Korean peace negotiations started, and South Korean President Moon Jae-In said "I want to show my gratitude" to Trump for that. President Trump was elected, after all, because he said he wanted to end America's permanent involvement in wars abroad, as well as to reindustrialize America's economy. Thus the full year of attempts to drive him out of office.

You wouldn't believe any of this if you generally consult news media in Europe or the United States. You wouldn't believe EIR Founding Editor Lyndon LaRouche and his wife Helga Zepp-LaRouche put out the concept of this Eurasian Land-Bridge of great infrastructure 30 years ago, and called it the "New Silk Road" 20 years ago; that LaRouche kicked off the drive to restore Glass-Steagall and break up Wall Street, back in 2007 before the crash; that these actions have been spelled out in LaRouche's "Four New Laws to Save the Nation" from 2014.

That's the LaRouches whom "no one listens to." Their original Eurasian Land-Bridge concept of 1989 is offered to the United States in the form of the Belt and Road initiative of China. Their Schiller Institute and LaRouche Political Action Committee have been mobilizing with a "Mueller Dossier" to defend President Trump from the attempted coup of "Russiagate."

They are mobilizing now with a mass-circulation pamphlet on LaRouche's "Four New Laws" and "America's Future on the New Silk Road," which has just gone to every member of Congress. If there is going to be an "infrastructure initiative" from President Trump's State of the Union, this is the only way it will happen.

Join that mobilization, support it. You wouldn't believe what could happen.