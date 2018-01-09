Macron in Xi'an: China Has "Accomplished a Dream!" The World Must Join In

French Pres. Emmanuel Macron began his three-day state visit to China yesterday, in Xi-An, gateway city on the ancient Silk Road, where he praised today's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying that China "has accomplished a dream." Speaking of the ancient Silk Road as a treasure of civilization, he lauded China for reinventing it. China has reactivated the realm of the imagination, he said. France and China both have to work together on the future; and Europe should do the same.

In terms of economics, Macron said that, in the midst of the crisis of the unipolar capitalist world, China and France should work together. He spoke of how China has lifted 700 million people out of poverty, and now, China can come to Europe to help do the same there.

Macron's stance puts pressure all across the Trans-Atlantic, home to the expiring, deadly Wall Street/City of London control-operation of monetarism and geopolitics. Schiller Institute Chairman Helga Zepp-LaRouche observed that Macron's action yesterday puts the German government in a bind; the anti-China, anti-BRI position of Berlin and Brussels is more and more isolated. Look at the realignments underway to seek win-win development with China and the BRI: Switzerland, the Balkans, East Europe, the Mediterranean, and now France. Localities are lining up, vying to be the hub of the New Silk Road, from Valencia, Spain, to Minsk, Belarus, with many candidate cities in between.

On Jan. 11, Macron will be in Rome, en route back home from China, for a two-day summit of the "Med-Seven," a group of Mediterranean Basin nations, which all have growing relations with China and BRI development projects--Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta.

Remember, Macron stressed, the BRI works both ways: "The ancient Silk Roads were never only Chinese. By definition, these roads can only be shared. If they are roads, they cannot be 'one way.'"

Macron put special emphasis on the commitment of France to work with China in Africa, on BRI projects of railways, ports, and other infrastructure, connecting with Europe and Asia.

This Silk Road outlook is urgently needed in the United States, where the President, committed to the 'forgotten man,' as he repeated today to the Farm Bureau convention in Tennessee, continues to applaud the stock market bubble, all the while that trains wreck, bridges collapse, and life expectancy itself falls. But this is not a hopeless pit of despair; it's a void that can be filled by the knowledge and spirit of 'what to do,' as laid out in the new LaRouchePAC report, "LaRouche's Four Laws: The Physical Economic Principles for the Recovery of the United States--America's Future on the New Silk Road." Teams are lined up to deliver a copy of this report in Washington, D.C. this week, to all 435 offices of the House of Representatives, which went back into session today. State legislatures are opening, and other points of intervention are in full swing for 2018. It's three weeks until Pres. Trump gives his State of the Union address to the nation.

Macron's message will send shock waves throughout the world on many fronts, Zepp-LaRouche stressed today. It's a reversal of policy. Use this to shake up the system, and put a new one in place.