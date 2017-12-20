THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

New International Economic Order
London-Saudi Global Terror
Stop WWIII

The Mueller/London Subversion Is in Trouble — A Time of Breaking Developments

December 20, 2017
Fmr. President George W. Bush addresses the media during a tour of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Headquarters with Fmr. Director Robert Mueller, left, and Fmr. U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft. 09/25/2001. (Whitehouse Photo)
PDF icon 20171220-mueller-london-in-trouble.pdf

Yesterday in Washington, D.C. a team of volunteers delivered hard copy of the LaRouchePAC Special Investigative Report, "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him," to all 100 Senate offices on Capitol Hill, and relevant committees. This comes amidst a wave of Congressional interrogations and statements about the culpability of a network across the Justice Department, FBI, and British intelligence, acting over recent years to attempt to thwart the Donald Trump candidacy and Presidency in particular, and to prevent any initiative in general, for the U.S. to have productive foreign relations with Russia, China and others, and to make a profound upshift in the U.S. economy.

Andrew McCabe. This Deputy Director of the FBI is prominent among the subversives. Today he was called before the House Intelligence Committee, to answer for his many wrongdoings over the past year. Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) yesterday said to just fire him. "He oughta be replaced." Grassley said it was a job for Christopher Wray, the new FBI Director.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz. This Representative (D-FL) headed the Democratic National Committee, during the time the DNC commissioned the Washington, D.C.-based Fusion GPS to dish dirt on Trump, which job was contracted to "ex"-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele. Wasserman Schultz was called to answer for this yesterday, before the House Intelligence Committee.

Michael Sussman. This attorney acted to make DNC payments to the Fusion GPS firm, to in turn pay the London-based Steele for the dirty dossier. Sussman was to appear yesterday for questioning, before the House Intelligence Committee.

Bruce Ohr. This demoted, former Associate Deputy Attorney General conducted operations with the British and Fusion GPS, in addition to having his wife work for the latter in 2016. His appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee has been postponed from yesterday, until later this week, because the Committee has just come into possession of new, relevant evidence. And there are more, lesser witnesses.

We are at the stage where the pattern of illegal, immoral actions is blatantly obvious. Coverage has even broken out in the European media. In Denmark, the Berlingske Tidende ran an article on the scandal this week, headlined: "Did Obama's Bureaucrats Make Shady Plans Against Trump?"; with the kicker: "Sensational new revelations in the U.S. seem to show that President Obama's leading bureaucrats in the FBI and the Justice Department, made plans to prevent Trump from being elected, and that afterwards, he should be toppled by a salacious report."

For the U.S., Constitutional government itself is at stake. It is a time of breaking developments, many of which we have instigated, and can use to finally bring down the enemy operations, and make way for ending the old era of economic decline and geopolitics.

Today, statements calling on the U.S. to do just that, came from Russia and China, in response to the issuance yesterday by the White House, of its new "National Security Strategy" (which was commissioned by Congress). The 68-page document is mostly warmed-over Old Paradigm formulations, presenting, as it states, ways for the United States "to succeed in 21st century geopolitical competition."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. called on the U.S. to abandon such "outmoded thinking." Win-win relations are the order of the day. "The Chinese side is willing to have peaceful coexistence with all countries of the world, including the United States on the basis of mutual respect."

Today, 10,000 copies came off the presses of the LaRouchePAC policy report, "LaRouche's Four Laws: The Physical Economic Principles for the Recovery of the United States—America's Future on the New Silk Road."

Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Lead
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Crush Wall Street, Four Laws, US Presidency
Treason at the FBI and in Mueller's 'Get Trump' Team Stand Exposed

The treasonous actions by the leading figures in the FBI, CIA, and DNI, (Director of National Intelligence) under Obama are now undeniable. And, the exposure of their concerted effort to carry out a coup d'état... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Fireside Chat with Kesha Rogers

Join us Thursday at 9pm EST with Kesha Rogers who announced just last week her independent candidacy in Texas' 9th Congressional District. That seat is held by Al Green who has led the Democratic Party's impeachment... read more

World Land-Bridge, Space, New International Economic Order
Trump Announces U.S. Return to the Moon—Need LaRouche's Four Laws to Get There

Join Helga Zepp-LaRouche in her weekly international webcast. On December 11, President Donald Trump signed a new space directive, opening the door for an expanded vision for U.S. manned space exploration. In... read more

World Land-Bridge, Space, New International Economic Order
Four Laws, US Presidency
A Plan To Defeat A Coup, And Join A New Paradigm Of Economic Progress

Today the second mass printing of the dossier, "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He'll Do His Job If You Let Him" began to go out; it will hit Washington, D.C. and the whole country by Friday. The first... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
US Presidency
Keep Victory In Our Sights!

This is a unique moment. The old paradigm of geopolitics is crumbling, even though it is still kicking and dangerous, as in the case of the current chaos around Jerusalem. But the New Paradigm of mutual advantage is... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Press Release: Kesha Rogers Declares Her Independent Bid for the 9th CD of Texas

On December 7, Kesha Rogers announced her candidacy as an Independent for the 9th CD of Texas, the district currently held by Congressman Al Green. In a video statement announcing her campaign, Rogers calls out... read more

New International Economic Order
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee