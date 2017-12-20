The Mueller/London Subversion Is in Trouble — A Time of Breaking Developments

Yesterday in Washington, D.C. a team of volunteers delivered hard copy of the LaRouchePAC Special Investigative Report, "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him," to all 100 Senate offices on Capitol Hill, and relevant committees. This comes amidst a wave of Congressional interrogations and statements about the culpability of a network across the Justice Department, FBI, and British intelligence, acting over recent years to attempt to thwart the Donald Trump candidacy and Presidency in particular, and to prevent any initiative in general, for the U.S. to have productive foreign relations with Russia, China and others, and to make a profound upshift in the U.S. economy.

Andrew McCabe. This Deputy Director of the FBI is prominent among the subversives. Today he was called before the House Intelligence Committee, to answer for his many wrongdoings over the past year. Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) yesterday said to just fire him. "He oughta be replaced." Grassley said it was a job for Christopher Wray, the new FBI Director.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz. This Representative (D-FL) headed the Democratic National Committee, during the time the DNC commissioned the Washington, D.C.-based Fusion GPS to dish dirt on Trump, which job was contracted to "ex"-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele. Wasserman Schultz was called to answer for this yesterday, before the House Intelligence Committee.

Michael Sussman. This attorney acted to make DNC payments to the Fusion GPS firm, to in turn pay the London-based Steele for the dirty dossier. Sussman was to appear yesterday for questioning, before the House Intelligence Committee.

Bruce Ohr. This demoted, former Associate Deputy Attorney General conducted operations with the British and Fusion GPS, in addition to having his wife work for the latter in 2016. His appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee has been postponed from yesterday, until later this week, because the Committee has just come into possession of new, relevant evidence. And there are more, lesser witnesses.

We are at the stage where the pattern of illegal, immoral actions is blatantly obvious. Coverage has even broken out in the European media. In Denmark, the Berlingske Tidende ran an article on the scandal this week, headlined: "Did Obama's Bureaucrats Make Shady Plans Against Trump?"; with the kicker: "Sensational new revelations in the U.S. seem to show that President Obama's leading bureaucrats in the FBI and the Justice Department, made plans to prevent Trump from being elected, and that afterwards, he should be toppled by a salacious report."

For the U.S., Constitutional government itself is at stake. It is a time of breaking developments, many of which we have instigated, and can use to finally bring down the enemy operations, and make way for ending the old era of economic decline and geopolitics.

Today, statements calling on the U.S. to do just that, came from Russia and China, in response to the issuance yesterday by the White House, of its new "National Security Strategy" (which was commissioned by Congress). The 68-page document is mostly warmed-over Old Paradigm formulations, presenting, as it states, ways for the United States "to succeed in 21st century geopolitical competition."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. called on the U.S. to abandon such "outmoded thinking." Win-win relations are the order of the day. "The Chinese side is willing to have peaceful coexistence with all countries of the world, including the United States on the basis of mutual respect."

Today, 10,000 copies came off the presses of the LaRouchePAC policy report, "LaRouche's Four Laws: The Physical Economic Principles for the Recovery of the United States—America's Future on the New Silk Road."