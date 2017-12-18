Treason at the FBI and in Mueller's 'Get Trump' Team Stand Exposed

The treasonous actions by the leading figures in the FBI, CIA, and DNI, (Director of National Intelligence) under Obama are now undeniable. And, the exposure of their concerted effort to carry out a coup d'état against the elected government of the United States is now irrefutable.

Just in the last week, a former Assistant Director of the FBI itself James Kallstrom, in several media interviews, denounced the "cabal" around James Comey who used the FBI to run a "fifth column to basically take away the Presidency of the United States." He called Russiagate a "farce," and pointed to the MI6 dossier at the center of the Russiagate hoax, saying that if it is confirmed that this British intelligence scam were used to get the FISA Court to approve the operations against Trump and his campaign, and if the Comey team "knew that was phony information, that is a serious, serious felony."

Rep. Trey Gowdy from South Carolina, speaking about the current FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Dec. 15, said: "I'll be a little bit surprised if he's still an employee of the FBI this time next week." McCabe skipped his scheduled testimony before the Congress last week when his subordinate, Bruce Ohr, was shown to have conspired with MI6 Agent Christopher Steele and the Fusion GPS outfit that worked for Hillary Clinton and the DNC to pay Steele for the garbage, and that Ohr's wife worked on the Russia case for Fusion GPS. McCabe is now scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday. (Gowdy said he would be "shocked" if he shows up!)

It is useful to reflect on the historical role of the FBI. As far back as 1983 EIR exposed the fact that the FBI had used criminal means to destroy the remnants of the Franklin Roosevelt tradition in the Democratic Party, to turn it into a party controlled by Wall Street and London, by means of the so-called Abscam operation. EIR wrote: "The FBI spent an admitted $1 million to tap [Teamster President] Roy Williams's phones and, as in Abscam, relied on the testimony of a convicted criminal to make its case. The jury admitted the testimony was `confusing and contradictory.' The political purpose of the trial was made clear when Justice Department officials reportedly offered Williams probation if he would agree to step down as the union's president. For refusing he was slapped with the 55-year sentence."

At the same time, EIR wrote, "Sen. Harrison Williams of New Jersey ... faces a three-year sentence and a $50,000 fine. He was convicted of a `willingness' to commit a crime that the FBI's own stealthily made films show he did not commit." Rep. Neil Gallagher of New Jersey, who fought the crimes of J. Edgar Hoover's boys at the FBI, was railroaded in a similar manner.

The 1983 EIR report pointed to the fact that the FBI was set up in 1908 specifically to create a secret federal police to control policies of the Congress and constituency organizations in the U.S., contrary to the U.S. Constitution. "Congress became the first victim of the Bureau's blackmail, and of its frame-up efforts," the article says, "carried out at the direction of President Theodore Roosevelt and his Attorney General Charles J. Bonaparte." And, no surprise: "The New York Times rallied to the cause of Roosevelt and Bonaparte," writing that, "The Senators are duly warned."

Americans also need to come to terms with the fact that Robert Mueller's first assignment for the London/Wall Street cabal was setting up the "Get LaRouche Task Force" in the 1980s, for the same reason — to stop LaRouche's work, together with President Ronald Reagan, to bring the U.S. and Russia together, based on advancing cooperation in scientific discovery, and ending the British imperial division of the world into warring factions. The pamphlet which exposes Mueller's multiple crimes, "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin — He Will Do His Job If You Let Him," has now been published by LaRouchePAC in its second 10,000 run, and was distributed to every Congressional office on Friday.