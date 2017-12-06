Time To Bury Mueller's Attempted Coup So the U.S. Can Get On Board the New Silk Road

The attempted coup d'état against the Trump Presidency that is being orchestrated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, all according to a script provided by British intelligence, is taking on water right and left, and is now in serious danger of sinking altogether. As more and more evidence comes to light around the central role played by top FBI agent and Mueller sidekick Peter Strzok, and of related activity of the Get Trump taskforce which clearly crossed the line from the merely filthy and duplicitous to outright crimes against the Constitution, Mueller et al. surely realize that if they don't succeed, they will soon end up in jail themselves.

Calls for ending the anti-Trump witch-hunt are growing throughout the media, including a piece in today's Wall Street Journal signed by their Editorial Board, which insists that "The public has a right to know whether the [British intelligence] Steele dossier inspired the Comey probe, and whether it led to intrusive government eavesdropping." The Journal editors write that they doubt "Mr. Mueller's ability to conduct a fair and credible probe of the FBI's considerable part in the Russia-Trump drama."

But it is not sufficient to merely stall Mueller's efforts, or even to damage them seriously. They must be buried. To that end, EIR has announced that the second printing of its special report, "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him," will be released shortly.

The reason this is imperative, is to create the conditions in which the United States can join with China, Russia and other nations in constructing the New Silk Road for the benefit of all humanity. As Helga Zepp-LaRouche put it in remarks with associates today: "Countries which do not cooperate with the Belt and Road Initiative are going to be sidelined to the detriment of their own populations."

Zepp-LaRouche explained that there are tectonic shifts underway globally, with the collapse of the old trans-Atlantic financial system of speculation, and the rapid rise of the new system, of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"There is an unbelievable dynamic going on," she reported. "There are conferences every day, where more countries, more forces, more businesses and industries are joining with this New Paradigm. The recent statement by Japanese Prime Minister Abe that Japan will cooperate with the Belt and Road is really important. Countries which do not cooperate are going to be sidelined, to the detriment of their own populations.

"This Chinese policy is not against any nation, nor is it somehow a conflict between the U.S. and other countries. This is the question of joining the future, joining an absolutely fantastic perspective. Former Romanian astronaut Dumitru-Dorin Prunariu just stated that, `After the Belt and Road Initiative, I think China has a Galactic Initiative in mind.' That is absolutely in the spirit of the times.

"Our campaign is focused on Lyndon LaRouche's Four Laws, on LaRouche's economics, on the U.S. joining the New Silk Road, on U.S. space cooperation with other countries. And I think this is a perfect moment to turn all of the U.S. into an optimistic campaign. This can become the absolutely decisive turning force for the whole U.S. Now is the time to defend the President, defeat the coup, defeat the British Empire, and go into a completely new and prosperous, beautiful future. I think this is a wonderful perspective."

For his part, Lyndon LaRouche summed up the strategic situation and the tasks before us as follows: "More can be done. We have the means to do so. It's there, in our hands. Assume it, and create what must be done. Go for it!"