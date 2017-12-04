                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

World Land-Bridge
Zepp-LaRouche in China: The Belt & Road and a Dialogue of Cultures Based on Their Higher Expressions

December 4, 2017

Helga Zepp-LaRouche was one of the keynote speakers in a Nov. 29 conference in Zhuhai, Guangdong, the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Forum, on International Communication and Chinese (Guangdong) Companies Going Global. The Forum was organized by the provincial government of Guangdong and addressed by federal and regional government representatives, leaders of the business community, and various institutional speakers from China, Asia, the U.S., Europe and Africa. The conference was clearly inspired by the "Spirit of the New Silk Road" and an atmosphere of optimistic take-off, so almost totally lacking in the West.

Zepp-LaRouche's speech, with the title "The Belt and Road Initiative and the Dialogue of Cultures based on their higher Expressions," was well received.

Part of the Forum program was the visit to the Zhuhai City Planning Center, an exhibition of the grand design behind the industrial zones of Zhuhai and the surrounding region, "city-planning at its best," as one of the participants commented. The exhibition reflects exactly the principles outlined by Lyndon LaRouche concerning modular principles, uniting maximum efficiency with humane conditions and architectural beauty.

The highpoint of the trip was the visit to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, connecting Hong Kong on the east bank of the Pearl River Delta to Zhuhai and Macao on the west bank. The HZMB is the longest sea-crossing highway in China, and at 55km in length, it includes the Main Bridge Project of 29.6 km, three Boundary Crossing Facilities at Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao, and three Link Roads to these three regions. The Bridge is almost finished after only eight years of construction and elicited 120 patents in groundbreaking engineering skills. "We are standing on a crucial part of the World Land-Bridge," Helga Zepp-LaRouche commented.

Another leg of the trip included Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong, about which the delegation of the Schiller Institute agreed, that it demonstrates, that the most modern architecture can be beautiful, and this is a very stunning case, where the new part of the city is more beautiful than the old one, reflecting an orientation towards the well-being of the population.

