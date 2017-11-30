THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

London-Saudi Global Terror
Stop WWIII

Criminalizing Policies Which Counter the British Empire

November 30, 2017
The process of fraudulently criminalizing policies which undermine the "divide and conquer" intentions of the British Empire and its assets in the US has taken another step forward. We have seen how Special Counsel Robert Mueller, based on the discredited "cash for trash" document prepared by former MI6 official Christopher Steele (and promoted by Obama's intelligence team), is in the process of running a coup attempt against the President of the United States in order to prevent his policy of establishing friendly and cooperative relations with Russia and China. Any cooperation with Russia is criminal in the British view. Obama's Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, told CNN on Nov. 12 that Trump's effort to work constructively with Russia is "a peril to this country" and a "national security" threat.

What is this but criminalizing policy based on the British geopolitical division of the world into warring factions, the hallmark of Empire?

Today, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post launched a campaign declaring Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump's first National Security Adviser, to have broken the law by promoting a "Marshall Plan" for the Middle East, to build nuclear power plants to advance the economies of the Arab nations.

"It was a business proposal in the form of a policy paper," an "unnamed source" told the Post in regard to the proposal advocated by Flynn while he was in the White House. The supposed "crime" is defined as corruption, simply because Flynn, before joining the government, had promoted the plan as a consultant to companies that could potentially benefit. The Post adds that the issue has been referred to Mueller's witchhunt team.

In fact, this demonstrates clearly that development itself is seen as a crime by this gang of economic hit-men. President of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker earlier had said that the EU fully intended to block Chinese investments in Europe under all kinds of pretexts, while the Western press is full of warnings that China's Belt and Road Initiative is an attempt to take over the world from the U.S..

And yet, reality is showing these thugs to be nothing but a modern version of the emperor with no clothes. Across the world, nearly every nation is embracing the New Paradigm of peace through development. This week alone, conferences on the New Silk Road are taking place in Hungary (between China and the 16 Central and Eastern European nations), and in Uruguay (the China-Latin American-Caribbean Business Forum), as are several bilateral meetings between China and other nations. The idea developed by statesman Lyndon LaRouche over the last half-century — that only a total reorganization of the world financial and economic order based on real development could prevent the descent into depression and war — is becoming manifest through the Belt and Road Initiative.

Trump has become a threat to the British Empire by positing that America can only be great again if it drops the anti-industry, anti-science, greenie ideology, crushes the (British) Opium War against the United States and the world, and joins with Russia, China, and other nations in peaceful development programs.

The danger the world avoided when Hillary Clinton was rejected by the American electorate in 2016 was on full display Tuesday in a video presentation by Hillary to the annual conference of Caijing business magazine in Beijing. Just days after Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping dedicated themselves and their nations to cooperation in resolving conflicts around the world, Hillary ranted that Xi Jinping was guilty of an "unprecedented consolidation of power" and warned against China's "secret military build up on contested islands" and "bullying smaller neighbors."

To the contrary, China's "smaller neighbors," and others around the world, are joyfully greeting China's Belt and Road as the means to liberation from the colonial and neo-colonial backwardness imposed upon them for centuries by the European imperial powers and the "debt slavery" under IMF dictatorship.

As to the response in the United States, take five minutes to watch the LaRouchePAC video "West Virginia Joins China's Win-Win Cooperation," to see how China's New Silk Road is already contributing to making America great again.

Thursday, November 30, 2017
Lead
