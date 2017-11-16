British Forced To Counterattack Trump-Putin-Xi Cooperation — In Their Own Name

The British tried to subvert their upstart breakaway colony in the Americas by military means a number of times. But when Lincoln mobilized the nation against the British- instigated Confederacy based on the highest moral principles embeded in our Constitution — and with help from the Russian naval fleets deployed into New York and San Francisco harbors as a warning to the Brits to stay out — London decided they had to change tactics. Since that time, they have done all in their power to subvert those higher moral principles, and use the United States as the "dumb giant" to enforce the British economic and military domination of the globe. FDR posed a problem to them, uniting with Russia and China to defeat fascism, but the little man Harry Truman did their bidding, committing mass murder with nuclear weapons, and embracing Churchill's Cold War, to end FDR's US-Russia and US-China cooperation, while waging "anti-communist" population wars in Africa and Southeast Asia.

But the too-often-overlooked thrust of their subversion has been cultural. The American belief in progress, in independence for all sovereign nations, and for the Leibnizian "pursuit of happiness," had to be snuffed out if the imperial British system were to be maintained. For that, they introduced a number of satanic campaigns: the anti-progress Green perversion launched by Prince Philip's World Wildlife Fund; the British/CIA-funded counter-culture in Europe and the U.S., orchestrated by the Congress for Cultural Freedom (CCF) under the guise of anti-communism; the new Opium War against both the duped youth of the counterculture and the impoverished citizens rendered hopeless by the "post-industrial society." Dragging the U.S. into a colonial war in Indochina (after killing off JFK) helped their cause by undermining the economy and demoralizing the once-proud citizenry of America.

Now, a President has been elected in the U.S. who is openly dedicated to destroying that British imperial ideology — to establish friendships with Russia and China, both in economic development and the war on drugs and terrorism. For this, the British and their assets in the U.S. are responding in a most hysterical way, and, for a change, are forced to do it in their own name.

Today, London Guardian reporter Luke Harding released a book aimed at resuscitating the discredited "cash for trash" dossier by MI6 agent Christopher Steele, which is at the core of the Russiagate coup attempt against Trump by Robert Mueller and the "political hacks" (as Trump called them) from the Obama intelligence team. Harding's book, "Collusion: How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win," praises Steele and assures us that Mueller will prove Steele's fanciful charges. Not surprisingly, Harding is also the author of "Mafia State — How One Reporter Became an Enemy of the Brutal New Russia," speaking about himself.

Harding also states that Steele was the primary intelligence source for the Obama Administration's 2014 coup in Ukraine, openly backing neo-nazis while launching the campaign against Russia. EIR demonstrated in February of this year that the same British-Obama network that ran that neo-Nazi coup in Ukraine was behind the coup attempt against Trump (PDF "Obama and Soros — Nazis in Ukraine 2014, U.S. in 2017?"). Harding further confirms it.

The British Monarchy last week openly declared their central role in the phony "peace deal" in Colombia, which is in reality a legalization of the murderous narco-terrorist FARC, a campaign facilitated by Obama's criminal role in legalizing drugs in America.

The poison of the CCF counter-culture must be exposed and eradicated, if our citizens are to rise to the level required to stop the coup, and to bring the United States into the New Paradigm which has now been placed squarely before them by Trump's historic Asia tour. Both Trump and Xi Jinping described US-China friendship as the basis for solving the world's profound problems. Trump overcame even those in his own camp who tried to prevent him from meeting with Putin. They instead met three times, addressing the need for friendship and cooperation in countering terrorism. Trump later repudiated the Russiagate hoax and its proponents in both parties and in the fake-news press.

A world-historic transformation, in science, art, and statecraft — like that of the Renaissance, but on a global scale — is necessary, and within our grasp, if we act with the necessary sense of moral courage.