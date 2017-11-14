Mission Accomplished: Trump 'Friendship' Tour of Asia Completed; Now Spread the Momentum for a New Era

On Tuesday, Pres. Donald Trump will arrive back in Washington, D.C. from a five-nation Asian tour, including the formal ASEAN and APEC summits, characterized at every stop on the way, by his expressions of personal friendship, and good will on behalf of the American people. As he said in Manila today in his remarks to the ASEAN plenary: "I'm honored to represent the United States of America at this U.S.-ASEAN Commemorative Summit. We gather today at a time of great promise and great challenge. I speak to you on behalf of 350 million Americans with a message of friendship and partnership..."

Over the past 36 hours, Trump met in Manila for private discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Philippine's Prime Minister Rodrigo Duterte and others, as well as exchanging a hand-shake greeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev. Trump, in his ASEAN speech, warmly thanked "Rodrigo," for "your success as ASEAN chair," and "for your incredible hospitality," and also for Duterte's "fantastic" singing at the gala dinner last night!

Before Manila, Trump was in Hanoi for an official state visit to Vietnam. There, in addition to economic and security discussions, he struck a special theme, referring to the fact that it was Veterans Day in the U.S.. He pointed out that, "out of war and conflict, we have achieved a deep friendship, partnership and we have achieved peace." He spoke of the horrors of the [vietnam] war, and he expressed deep respect for independence, which is a "sentiment that burns in the heart of every patriot and every nation. Our hosts here in Vietnam have known this sentiment not just for 200 years, but for nearly 2,000 years..." This was applauded.

The President's other theme throughout his entire trip, was "fair" trade. Commercial deals were signed in Vietnam and other places, besides the raft of $253 billion worth of commitments announced between Chinese and U.S. companies Nov. 10 in Beijing. All these business deals, in themselves, do not add up to a new economic era, nor even to a threshold for that. But they do signify the potential of the moment. Millions of Americans in the regions of new trade pledges are rejoicing at the prospect of getting some economic activity going, e.g. in the energy states—Alaska, Texas, West Virginia; in the farm/food states—Montana (beef,) Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri (the soy belt,) and so on.

Our task is to take this momentum to a much higher level, to do what is required for the new era, described by Pres. Xi Jinping, as "building a community of shared future for mankind." We can do this heavy lifting by both, 1) spreading the word of what has actually happened in these positive events of the past 10 days of the Trump Asian tour—whose "news" is being blacked out; and 2) by spreading the understanding of the concepts required for the science of economics, as laid out for decades by Lyndon LaRouche, and most urgently, in his 2014 "Four Laws," for what must be done now.

Why can't people readily see this? Helga Zepp LaRouche, speaking to associates today, pointed out how the left-liberal elite has been fostered in the Trans-Atlantic, to be blind to, and oppose humanity-serving measures. This neo-liberal paradigm is the result of cultural warfare by the CCF (Congress for Cultural Freedom), a CIA-related, British-related operation. As it happens, an exhibit on CCF history (founded in 1950) is on display in Berlin right now.

But what matters, is that ideas are powerful. The present historic opportunity for mankind was directly promoted over the past half century of work by Lyndon and Helga Zepp LaRouche, as seen in the markers of proposals, including the 1975 IDB (International Development Bank,) Operation Juarez (1982) in the Americas, the Productive Triangle, the World Land-Bridge, and up through the New Silk Road paradigm.

Spread the momentum.