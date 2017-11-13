A New Era Has Begun — If It Can Be Sustained

Remember Ben Franklin's historic response, after the 1787 Constitutional Convention, to a question from a Philadelphia lady who asked, "Well Doctor, what have we got, a Monarchy or a Republic?" His answer: "A Republic, Madam, if you can keep it."

It can truly be said that a similar question could now be asked, following President Donald Trump's historic trip to Asia: "What have we got, geopolitics, or the common aims of Mankind?"

The answer is also similar. Presidents Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have, over the past week, declared themselves jointly committed to a new era of cooperation — that it is "Time to get back to healing a world that is shattered and broken," as President Trump put it today during his press conference with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi. "It is very important to get along with Russia, with China, with Vietnam, with lots of countries," Trump added, "because we have a lot of things we have to solve."

Trump also took off the gloves against the corrupt leaders of the Obama intelligence community who have orchestrated the British intelligence operation to bring down the President of the United States, and to restore the British effort under Obama to provoke a war between the U.S. and Russia. Speaking to the press on his flight from Da Nang to Hanoi, Trump made clear that he respects the fact that President Putin asserts that Russia had nothing to do with "meddling" in the U.S. election, and said: "Look at all the things that they've done with the phony dossier.... I mean, give me a break, they're political hacks. I mean, you have (Obama's CIA Chief John) Brennan, you have (Obama's Director of National Intelligence James) Clapper, you have (Obama's FBI Chief James) Comey. Comey now is proven to be a liar, and he's proven to be a leaker."

This no-holds-barred attack on the coup plotters in the United States follows the extraordinary State Visit of Trump to China — actually, a "State Visit-Plus," as Xi Jinping called it, the only such greeting to a foreign leader in China's modern history. Both Xi and Trump, during their various speeches and comments, emphasized that the new relationship between the U.S. and China has created the conditions to solve not only the problems in U.S.-China relations, but nearly all the problems in the world. The "win-win" approach to such problems is now on the table, through cooperation between Russia, China and the U.S. — and hopefully this will bring European nations into the process as well, if the mental straitjacket of zero-sum, dog-eat-dog, one-against-all geopolitics can be overcome.

There is great urgency that the joint development projects agreed to between the U.S. and China get implemented immediately. The massive bubble in the Western financial system — despite Trump's claims that the bubble represents progress — is ready to burst, as increasingly acknowledged by many of those who created the bubble, by refusing to restore Glass-Steagall after the 2008 crash. China, Japan, and other holders of huge quantities of U.S. government debt have expressed their interest in investing that debt in U.S. infrastructure projects and industrial recovery. Trump clearly encourages that process, as well as helping U.S. industries to participate in the explosive development taking place worldwide through the New Silk Road process.

The only way that can happen is for the Trump Administration to adopt LaRouche's Four Laws, creating a Hamiltonian infrastructure bank, to direct national and international credit into real development — before the bubble bursts. In that way, the worthless portions of Wall Street's gambling debts can be disposed of through orderly restructuring, rather than chaotic collapse.

And most important of all, we can, and must, reverse the cultural decay, the drugs, pornography, and violence that now dominate Western culture. Helga Zepp-LaRouche on Friday, addressing a forum in Denmark, captured this pressing truth:

"I think that the problem is not China rising. The problem is that Europe has moved away. We have a beautiful tradition. We have a Classical period, the Renaissance of Italy, we have the Andalusian Renaissance, the Ecole Polytechnique in France. We have a German Classical period which has produced some of the most outstanding thinkers, composers, poets, the rich tradition linking the Classical period of Germany with that of Denmark....

"So there are enough points where we can say, `Let's just go back to our best traditions, and then we will find out that the Classical periods of Europe, and the Confucian tradition of China, and the Classical periods of other nations, are indeed creating the basis for a new Renaissance.'