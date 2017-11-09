United States Reaps From Trump's China Visit, It Needs To Sow

Reports on the first day of President Donald Trump's visit to China are that papers are drawn for some $250 billion in trade and investment understandings, focused on agricultural sales and technology and energy infrastructure, which will be of considerable benefit to the United States. The President and his family were given a rare tour of all parts of the Forbidden City in Beijing, traditional opera performances, and a real sense of the history and culture of the great nation with which President Trump is dealing.

President Xi Jinping's concept of great power relations is that of mutual benefit and cooperation, and is being shown to President Trump during these days. President Trump should reciprocate. The United States should conduct its relations with other nations under such a concept as well; and in the best parts of its history, it has.

The President could be agreeing with China to joint projects of infrastructure and industrial development in other countries, as well as bringing such progress back into the United States. We await President Trump joining America to the Belt and Road Initiative, with its great projects of infrastructure and productivity across much of the world.

It is of note that a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin during the trip is now confirmed as well. President Trump can, and should, ride roughshod over the discredited "Russiagate" plot of British and U.S. intelligence agencies, and their legal assassin Robert Mueller.

It has been discredited in fact from the beginning — had the Trump team been "influenced" by, or had it "colluded with," officials of many other major nations, no one would have said a word. But the intelligence chiefs used a false "dossier" to try to blackmail the President into a dangerous anti-Russia, anti-China "sole superpower" policy, and Mueller, who came out of that blackmail, should resign.

Instead, Trump can have a collaboration which would wind up the British- and Saudi-instigated wars and spread high-technology development.

The President, who campaigned about America's broken-down infrastructure, appears now to have forgotten that the United States economy badly needs this as well. Only Wall Street wants lower taxes and higher corporate profits, to try to cover unpayable debt bubbles. The rest of America needs higher wages and greater productivity, from new infrastructure and a Glass-Steagall bank reorganization.

EIR Founding Editor Lyndon LaRouche's "four laws to save the nation" show the way to achieve this.

Accepting China's offers to "benefit the other nation" calls for offering the same idea back. Join the Belt and Road Initiative. Forget the Wall Street markets, before they crash. Build the new infrastructure the United States desperately needs, and the rest of the world as well.