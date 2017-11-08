THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

World Land-Bridge
New International Economic Order
American Credit System
Stop WWIII

Trump in Asia — The New Paradigm Can Emerge This Week

November 8, 2017
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit South Korea | November 7, 2017 (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
PDF icon 20171108-trump-in-asia-new-paradigm.pdf

Despite the best (i.e. worst) efforts of the neocon Republicans, the Obama/Hillary Democrats, and the British and Obama intelligence networks, to sabotage President Trump's historic visit to Asia, the diplomatic tour is thus far promising to see the United States engaging — and perhaps joining — in the new paradigm for mankind as defined by China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Not only did the "Legal Assassin" Robert Mueller indict a former Trump campaign manager (for issues having nothing to do with Trump or Russia) just before the scheduled Asia tour, but he is now leaking that he has enough evidence to indict Gen. Michael Flynn, which could take place just as Trump is meeting with Xi Jinping, or when he meets with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC meeting in Vietnam over the weekend. It is certain that the corporate media will attempt to bury the reality of Trump's agreements in Asia behind a barrage of British fake news about Russiagate.

But reality is overwhelming the British fairy tales. Trump was in South Korea yesterday, where he has expressed optimism that a solution to the North Korean crisis is coming into focus, as a direct result of China, which, he said, is "trying very hard to solve the problem," as well as similar support from Russia. This must have caused hysteria in the Mueller camp back home.

Also, in China, the new U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad told Xinhua that there is tremendous excitement on both sides of the Pacific about Trump's visit, and deep feelings that "this could be very historic and significant." He said that there is an intention to "advance economic cooperation and prosperity in both America as well as in China."

Meanwhile, both political parties in the United States are in a state of disintegration — something Lyndon LaRouche has long welcomed, and promoted, as necessary to allow the population to break out of the straitjacket of party politics, and to address the truth directly. As long ago as 2004, LaRouche wrote, in the essay Toward a Second Treaty of Westphalia: The Coming Eurasian World":

"In an existential crisis, such as the present world situation, which has those or similar attributes of a threatened general breakdown of the system, the danger comes chiefly from the leadership which fails to break with the pre-established policy-shaping trends, the failure to break in the way President Franklin Roosevelt did in his 1932 election campaign, and in the turnabout in U.S. policy which he introduced beginning his first hours in the Administration.... The great leader for a time of crisis is one whose selection breaks the rules, those rotten rules which are the relevant expression of the relevant, essential corruption."

This is potentially the case with Donald Trump, who is certainly breaking the "rotten rules" of the two Wall Street controlled political parties, attacking the corrupt leadership of the Republican Party equally with the leftover Obama/Hillary crowd in the Democratic Party, while also willing to work with the few honest elements of each. As Helga Zepp-LaRouche said: If Trump fully joins the New Silk Road, he could go down as one of the greatest of American Presidents.

Helga LaRouche today drew attention to the irony in the crisis within the Democratic Party. Here are the people who are screaming against "dictatorship" in Russia and China, who rant that Xi Jinping is the new Stalin who denies the people their rights, who is chosen only by the elites. This ignores, of course, the fact that both Putin and Xi Jinping enjoy massive support from the overwhelming majority of their populations. And, now, the world knows (in part due to the Donna Brazile book released this week) that the oh-so-democratic Democratic Party elite had chosen their presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton of Wall Street, over a year before the Democratic Party primaries and convention, in which "the people" are supposed to elect their candidate. And, they sabotaged the campaigns of each of her opponents. So much for what Lyndon LaRouche calls the "two potty system."

We are experiencing a pregnant moment in history, a phase change, in which the old order is disintegrating, but the new paradigm has not yet been established. It can be one of a new global era of peace and development, or it can collapse into depression and war. It can be a community of shared future, as Xi Jinping describes it, or a New Dark Age. To a great extent, it depends on every individual, each of whom, in a time of drastic change, has a power to move history, if they choose to act on the basis of their true humanity.

STOP THE COUP AGAINST TRUMP
Get our latest report

Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Four Laws
Class No. 6: LaRouche’s Physical Economic Metrics, Part II: How to Define Value

Welcome to the sixth class in our 2017 Economic Class series, investigating Lyndon LaRouche's method of economic forecasting. Today's class will be streamed live at 7:30 pm EST. Questions are encouraged and... read more

Classical Renaissance, World Land-Bridge, Energy-Flux Density
US Presidency
Prospect of New China-U.S. Economic Ties in a "New Era" Sends London Crowd Ballistic

At of the end of Pres. Trump's visit in Japan today—the first of visits to five nations on his Asian tour — word has leaked out on some of the economic content anticipated for Trump's meeting Thursday with Chinese... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Stop WWIII
US Presidency
Trump's Challenge In Asia Is His Economy At Home; China's Belt and Road Offers Path To A Solution

Nov. 5: FLASH: An attempt to derail President Donald Trump's upcoming meetings with China's President Xi, Russia's President Putin and other leaders was launched in German and British media Sunday. These media are... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Trump to Asia: A Potential Historic Breakthrough

With President Donald Trump set to leave for his Asia tour within days, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Following the inspiring developments of the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Trump called President... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order
BRICS, US Presidency
Xi Appeals to Trump: Let Us "Look Far Ahead and Aim High"

On the eve of Donald Trump's trip to Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping is taking steps to actively shape the tone and content of his upcoming Nov. 8 summit meeting with President Trump, as well as to weave Russia... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee